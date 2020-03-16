2019 Summit wins Trade Show Executive’s 2020 Fastest 50 awards… again.

The 2019 Summit has once again placed in all 3 categories for Trade Show Executive Magazine’s 2020 Fastest 50 Awards. These awards are given annually comparing net growth for shows from one year to the next.

The 2019 Summit has placed in the Fastest 50:

– By Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space Growth

– By Total Attendance Growth

The 2019 Summit has also placed in the Next Fastest 50:

– By Number of Exhibiting Companies Growth

Final standings placements will be announced later this year after their awards event schedule for May. This is the 2nd consecutive time Summit has placed in the top 50 category for Net Square Feet of Exhibit Space (#18 in 2018) and 1st time Summit has placed in the top 50 category for Total Attendance Growth (#58 in 2018).

Congratulations to the entire AED staff on this achievement as a great team effort!