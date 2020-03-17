AED Achieves Major Policy Victory as Canadian Parliament Approves North American Trade Agreement

On March 13, the Canadian Parliament approved the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (“CUSMA” or “USMCA” in the United States), becoming the third, and final, North American country to ratify the crucial international trade accord.

The agreement is expected to take effect on June 1.

In response to Parliament’s actions, AED’s President & CEO Brian P. McGuire, who testified before the House of Commons’ Standing Committee on International Trade about the agreement’s importance, issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the North American equipment industry, I commend the Canadian Parliament for thoroughly evaluating CUSMA and expeditiously ratifying the agreement. Particularly in light of current world events, North American trade certainty is vital. This agreement ensures that despite these unpredictable times, the United States, Canada and Mexico will have the certitude of a modernized free trade agreement, that will benefit equipment distributors, manufacturers and our customers.”

Canada’s ratification is a significant victory for AED, as the association closely engaged in urging CUSMA/USMCA’s approval in both Ottawa and Washington, D.C.

Contact AED’s Vice President of Government Affairs Daniel B. Fisher with questions or input related to the USMCA or other policy issues.