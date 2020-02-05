AED Alert: AED Demands Immediate Action to Rebuild America’s Crumbling Infrastructure

Brian P. McGuire, president and CEO of Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), issued the following statement after President Donald J. Trump’s State of the Union address on February 4, 2020.

“This evening, President Trump highlighted past policy successes and articulated his vision for America’s continued prosperity. Make no mistake about it, the future of economic growth, quality of life and international competitiveness in the United States hinges on providing long-term investments to rebuild our nation’s decrepit infrastructure.”

“AED calls on Congress and the administration to use the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement ratification process as a model and immediately work in a bipartisan, bicameral manner to provide the resources necessary to rebuild America. Further delay is unacceptable and leaders in Washington can no longer shirk their responsibility to act. The time has come for both parties to stop kicking the can down the road and work together on real infrastructure funding options.”

“The American people demand results and it’s time for talk and promises to finally turn into action by providing the essential investments needed to return the United States’ infrastructure to the envy of the world while laying the groundwork for decades of economic growth and prosperity.”

