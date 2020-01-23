AED Alert: AED Highlights Successful 2020 Summit Meeting & CONDEX – Ron Barlet of Bejac Elected Chairman of AED

Schaumburg, IL- Associated Equipment Distributors is pleased to present highlights of the highly successful Summit Meeting & CONDEX held January 14-17 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Chicago.

“I’d like to thank all the dealers, manufacturers and service provider partners who attended our 2020 Summit & CONDEX,” stated AED President & CEO Brian P. McGuire. “It was an outstanding event and we continue to strive to deliver high-quality events and services for our great members. We look forward to seeing you throughout the year and at the 2021 Summit & CONDEX January 12-15 in Las Vegas at The Mirage.”

Highlights of the 2020 Summit & CONDEX included:

-Ron Barlet, President of Bejac Corporation in Placentia, CA, was elected to chair the 2020 AED Board of Directors.

-Jim Behrenwald of AIS Construction received the Morton R. Hunter, Sr. Distinguished Industry/Association Contribution Award

-Michael Vazquez of MECO Miami received the Chairman’s Award

-Diane Benck of West Side Tractor Sales received the P.E. MacAllister Democracy Award

-Liebherr Construction Equipment Company received the Foundation Partner Award

-LBX Company received the Foundation Champion Award

-Steve Johnson of The AED Foundation received the Lester J. Heath, III Award

-Jonathan Campbell of Wheeler Machinery received the Paul D. (Bud) Hermann Emerging Leaders Award

-The AED Foundation honored eight technicians for the 2019 Technician of the Year Awards:

Canada: Clayton Kennon from SMS Equipment

Great Lakes: Randy Ciolkosz from Miller-Bradford & Risberg, Inc.

Midwest: David R. DeGood from Bobcat Enterprises, Inc.

Northeast: Steve French from Rock & Recycling Equipment, LLC

Rocky Mountain: Loren O’Connor from Sunstate Equipment Co., LLC

South Central: Dalton Koelzer from Vermeer Texas-Louisiana

Southeast: Jeremy Scott from Ford Ascendum Machinery

West: Jake Dugger from Coastline Equipment

-The AED Foundation raised more than $250,000 at The AED Foundation Gala

-Total attendance was 1,690, including 589 distributor members.

-136 CONDEX exhibitors and 69 hospitality suites

Be sure to download event photos at bit.ly/2020aedsummitphotos.