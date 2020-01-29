AED Alert: AED’s McGuire Commends USMCA Ratification, Participates in White House Ceremony

Earlier today, President Donald J. Trump, surrounded by supporting stakeholders and public officials including AED’s President & CEO Brian P. McGuire, signed the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA), the long-awaited replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“AED commends the Trump administration and House and Senate leadership for working in a bipartisan, trilateral manner to modernize and strengthen trade ties between the United States, Canada and Mexico,” AED’s McGuire said following the White House signing ceremony. “As an organization representing companies operating in all three countries, I’m confident the agreement will restore predictability to North American trade markets, creating an environment for greater investment, well-paying jobs and sustained growth. USMCA is a win for the equipment industry, its customers, including contractors and farmers and its manufacturers. I urge the Canadian Parliament and Senate to support its swift ratification.”

AED has actively advocated USMCA’s approval in both Washington, D.C., and Ottawa. The Canadian Parliament is expected to consider the trade pact over the next few weeks formally.

To view AED’s CUSMA letter urging Canadian members of Parliament to support CUSMA, click here.

To view AED’s USMCA letter supporting House passage from December 18, 2019, click here.

To view AED’s USMCA support letter to Congress from April 9, 2019, click here.

To view AED’s statement urging expeditious consideration of the USCMA from Dec. 1, 2018, click here.

Contact AED’s Vice President of Government Affairs Daniel B. Fisher with questions or input related to the USMCA or other policy issues.

To view the picture taken outside The White House, click here.