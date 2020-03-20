AED Urges Provincial Premiers to Deem Construction Industry “Essential”

In letters delivered today to Canada’s ten Premiers, AED’s President & CEO Brian P. McGuire urged them to designate the construction industry, including companies that sell, rent and service construction equipment and related supplies, as essential businesses that should continue to ensure important infrastructure assets can be built and maintained while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

As governments continue to deal with COVID-19, imposing shutdowns and other measures, it’s imperative that vital economic sectors, like the construction industry, are deemed “essential” and allowed to continue operations. It’s equally important that the companies that supply and maintain the equipment and related supplies are allowed to remain open to serve customers and ensure Canada’s crucial infrastructure is built and maintained.

To view the letters, click here.

Contact AED’s Senior Director of Canadian Engagement Mike Dexter with questions or input.