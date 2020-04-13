CDC Issues Interim Guidance on Workplace Safety Practices for Critical Infrastructure Workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new interim guidance for critical infrastructure workers who have faced a potential exposure to COVID-19 through a household contact or have had close contact with a confirmed or suspected case. The CDC advises “critical infrastructure workers may be permitted to return to work following potential exposure to COVID-19 provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community.” The CDC’s guidance lays out several important practices that must be managed prior, during and after the work shift as well as other considerations for an employee’s participation in the workplace.

The full CDC guidance is available here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/critical-workers/implementing-safety-practices.html