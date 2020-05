The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday released new reopening guidance cleaning and disinfecting public spaces, workplaces, businesses, schools, and homes. The CDC underscores the importance of the development, maintenance and constant reevaluation of cleaning and disinfection plans for businesses, workplaces and facilities.

The guidance can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/reopen-guidance.html