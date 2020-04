The IRS has released details related to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act’s refundable tax credits, which reimburse companies with 500 employees or less, dollar-for-dollar, for the cost of providing paid sick and family leave wages to their workers for leave related to COVID-19.

For details visit: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/covid-19-related-tax-credits-for-required-paid-leave-provided-by-small-and-midsize-businesses-faqs