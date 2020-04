The IRS has issued guidance for the CARES Act’s net operating loss (NOL) carryback provision.

This valuable tax change allows your company to use tax losses from 2018, 2019 and 2020 to offset income from the prior five years.

To view the guidance visit: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-provides-guidance-under-the-cares-act-to-taxpayers-with-net-operating-losses