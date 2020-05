The IRS issued guidance on how it will handle the tax treatment of deductible expenses for businesses receiving Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The IRS will not allow taxpayers to deduct trade or business expenses (e.g., payroll) associated with forgiven PPP loans, which under the CARES Act are not considered as taxable income.

The IRS guidance is available here: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/n-20-32.pdf