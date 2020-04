The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued new guidelines for businesses to claim net operating loss and alternative minimum tax benefits from the CARES Act.

Only refund claims allowed under the CARES Act are eligible to be faxed to the IRS. You can view the new guidelines here: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/temporary-procedures-to-fax-certain-forms-1139-and-1045-due-to-covid-19