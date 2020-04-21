Legislation to Provide Additional PPP Funding Passes the Senate

Earlier today, the Senate passed the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act to provide additional coronavirus relief funding.

The bill includes an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).  It also provides worth $60 billion to SBA’s emergency injury disaster loans (EIDL), $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

The legislation will be considered by the House of Representatives on April 23.

To read the text of the bill, go to: http://aednet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/BAI20328.pdf

To read a section-by-section analysis of the PPP program visit: http://aednet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Paycheck-Protection-Program-Increase-Act-of-2020-Section-by-Section_FINA….pdf