PPP FAQ Document Updated

The Treasury Department Administration has updated its FAQ document, adding three new questions.

Of particular relevance to AED members is Question 40, asking if an employer’s PPP loan forgiveness will be reduced if the company offers to rehire an employee it laid off. The FAQ states that the loan forgiveness will not be reduced if the employer made a written offer to rehire and can document the employee’s offer.

The PPP FAQ Document is here: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Paycheck-Protection-Program-Frequently-Asked-Questions.pdf