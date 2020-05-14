AED Urges Provincial Premiers to Prioritize Infrastructure Spending

Earlier today, AED delivered letters to Canada’s ten premiers urging them to prioritize public infrastructure projects to produce a sustained economic recovery post-COVID-19.

“Roads, bridges and other public works are critical to public safety and commerce, and their upgrade and repair should be prioritized,” said AED’s President & CEO Brian P. McGuire. “Further, construction projects are important in that they create self-worth and a sense of accomplishment for the workers who enjoy well-paying jobs that support families and communities.”

To view the letters visit: aednet.org/canadian-provincial-spending-letters/

If you have any questions, please contact Mike Dexter, Senior Director of Canadian Engagement/Midwestern Regional Manager.