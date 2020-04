The Small Business Administration published their Interim Final Rule on the Paycheck Protection Program in today’s Federal Register. The rule tracks closely with previous guidance and FAQ documents. You can read the full rule here: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-04-15/pdf/2020-07672.pdf

To read the Treasury Department’s FAQ document visit: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/Paycheck-Protection-Program-Frequently-Asked-Questions.pdf