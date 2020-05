The SBA released the Paycheck Protection Program’s (PPP) loan forgiveness application.

To read the SBA press release, go to: https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm1010

To access the PPP forgiveness application, go to: https://home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/3245-0407-SBA-Form-3508-PPP-Forgiveness-Application.pdf