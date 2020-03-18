Senate Approves Coronavirus Relief Bill, Mandating Paid Leave

Earlier today, the U.S. Senate approved legislation (the Families First Coronavirus Response Act), which already passed the U.S. House, which includes provisions to bolster unemployment insurance programs, provide access to free Coronavirus testing and mandate paid sick and family leave for employees. The president is expected to sign the legislation into law as soon as possible.

The sick and family leave mandates apply to companies less than 500 employees . For an AED analysis of these provisions, click here.

Further details on the sick and family leave provisions will be clarified in the coming days through federal guidance. AED will keep you updated as more details become available.

Today’s legislative action is expected to be followed by the passage of further measures, including a broad economic relief bill, that is expected to include provisions specifically targeted to small businesses.

The association continues, working together with other industry organizations, to engage Congress and the administration, primarily to ensure policymakers understand the importance of access to capital and liquidity for AED members.

