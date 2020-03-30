CISA Issues Updated Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers Guidance

The federal government recently issued updated guidance for states outlining “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers.” These guidelines were announced by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Please note that these guidelines are advisory to states and localities, not mandatory. While some states may specifically reference CISA’s guidance in their essential businesses, others will make their own determinations.

You should review these guidelines and similar requirements as states make determinations. Equipment dealers likely fit into more than one category, including:

“Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential public works facilities and operations, including bridges, water and sewer main breaks, fleet maintenance personnel, construction of critical or strategic infrastructure, traffic signal maintenance, emergency location services for buried utilities, maintenance of digital systems infrastructure supporting public works operations, and other emergent issues.”

Also, a new determination was added that applies to many AED members:

“Workers necessary for mining and production of critical minerals, materials and associated essential supply chains, and workers engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment and other infrastructure necessary for mining production and distribution.”

According to CISA, these guidelines are intended to be construed broadly. We’ve been told the document will be altered and amended by the federal government continually. However, this guidance may be used by state and local officials and interpretations could vary by locality.