AED LEADERS EMBARK ON “DRIVING FOR DEALERS 2.0”-THE SEQUEL

“A new, long-term, sustainable federal infrastructure bill is critical to moving our nation forward,” stated AED President & CEO Brian P. McGuire. “Infrastructure jobs will go a long way toward economic recovery as we begin to move past the pandemic. We know our members are looking to elected leaders in Washington to break the logjam and finally produce the bill America needs to ‘Build Back Better’.”

AED leadership is meeting with equipment dealers across six states. “We want to hear first-hand the impact an infrastructure bill will have on our members,” said AED Executive Vice President & COO Robert Henderson. ”We will use the data and anecdotes we collect to demonstrate this critical need to the U.S Congress as they consider bi-partisan infrastructure legislation promoted by the Biden Administration.”

