AED’s Newest Members – April 2021



New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

https://www.nzte.govt.nz/

Contact Information:

Mr. Scott Wentworth

Business Development Manager

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise

37 Observatory Cir NwWashington, DC 20008-3627

(202) 888-2072

scott.wentworth@nzte.govt.nz

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 4/2/2021

Company Overview:

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) is the New Zealand government’s international business development agency. Their job is to support exporters in order to grow a productive, sustainable and inclusive economy. They have more than 700 employees and 222 private sector advisors around the world who use their knowledge and connections to add value to ambitious New Zealand businesses who want to go global, for the good of New Zealand.

Services:

Business Services – Government Economic Development Agency | Trade Commission



Giant Loaders North America

https://giantloaders.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Rudolf De Jong

General Manager

Giant Loaders North America

725 Ida St

Cedar Falls, IA 50613-2112

(515) 661-3002

rdejong@giantloaders.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 4/2/2021

Company Overview:

Dealers Wanted! Giant Loaders North America is the North American subsidiary of Tobroco Machinery responsible for the multi-purpose Giant brands of compact articulated wheel loaders, telehandlers and mini skid steers. Their machines are engineered and manufactured in The Netherlands and have been widely successful in many markets including the landscaping & tree care industry, agriculture, municipal and construction markets. Headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Giant Loaders North America has machines, attachments, parts, service and training readily available to dealers across USA and Canada.

Products:

Earthmoving Equipment – Loaders-Skid-Steer | Tool Carriers | Wheel Loaders

Landscape Equipment – Lawn/Garden | Loaders | Turf Equipment

Material Handling Equipment – Forklifts | Telescopic Handlers



TVH Parts Company

http://www.tvh.com

Contact Information:

Mary Strickler

Marketing Manager

TVH Parts Company

16355 S Lone Elm Rd

Olathe, KS 66062-9238

(800) 255-4109

mary.strickler@tvh.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 4/5/2021

Company Overview:

TVH Parts Company with North American headquarters in Olathe, KS is a worldwide leading source of quality replacement parts, safety equipment and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industry. They offer essential parts for forklifts, mobile elevating work platforms, sweepers & scrubbers, personnel & burden carriers, and light construction equipment such as mini-excavators, skid steer loaders and compact track loaders. They support over 450 makes and 20,000 equipment models with 16 locations in the Americas and are able to reach 92% of the industrial truck population in 1-day ground service with more than 43 million parts. TVH offers over 50 years of industry experience and is a trusted one-stop-shop for parts and accessories.

Services:

Components/Parts – Batteries/Battery Charging | Bearings | Belts/Hoses | Cooling Systems | Filters | Hydraulic Parts | Mirrors-Rear View | Powertrain Products | Seats | Transmissions | Undercarriage Components



Taycor Financial

https://www.taycor.com/

Contact Information:

Tim Hill

Director of Business Development

222 N Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 675

El Segundo, CA 90245-5643

(310) 730-7624

tim@taycor.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 4/7/2021

Company Overview:

Taycor Financial has offices in Los Angeles CA, Irvine CA, and Boston MA, and has been offering financing programs for nearly 30 years. They offer a full range of financial products ranging from equipment leasing and financing to hybrid lines of credit and working capital.

Services:

Business Services – Credit Card Processing

Financial/Insurance Services – Alternative Financing Services | Banking | Credit/Collection/Recovery Services | Finance/Leasing Services | Merchant Services



Sunward America Corp

https://www.sunwardamerica.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Dick Cai

President & CEO

Sunward America Corp

2710 Geesling Rd

Denton, TX 76208-1409

(469) 353-6890

dcai@sunwardamerica.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 4/8/2021

Company Overview:

Dealers Wanted! Sunward America Corp. based in Denton (Dallas/Fort Worth), TX is the North American subsidiary of Sunward intelligent Equipment Group based in China. Sunward is one of the top 20 brands for construction equipment globally and produces a large quantity of equipment from their facilities in China. They established their North American operations back in 2016 in cooperation with a dealer located in Utah and now has relocated to their own facility in Texas. They are offering a full line of excavators, skid steers, track loaders, telehandlers, and drill rigs.

Products:

Earthmoving Equipment – Compact Excavators | Excavators-Hydraulic Crawler | Foundation Equipment | Loaders-Compact Track | Loaders-Skid-Steer

Material Handling Equipment – Telescopic Handlers



Sepro Systems

http://www.seprosystems.com

Contact Information:

Cheryl Pyper

Sepro Systems

Marketing Coordinator

Unit 101A 9850 201 Street

Langley, BC V1M 4A3

Canada

(604) 888-5568 (184)

cheryl.pyper@seprosystems.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 4/12/2021

Company Overview:

Dealers Wanted! Sepro Systems is a rapidly expanding Canadian company headquartered in Langley, BC. Sepro began in 1987 by a group of ex-GE employees in England and is now the largest Canadian supplier of mineral processing and aggregate solutions, with offices and operations worldwide. They manufacturer a wide range of aggregate processing equipment including crushing and screening plants, wash plants, as well as a wide range of mixing and pumping solutions.

Products:

Aggregates Equipment – Conveyors | Crushers-Cone | Crushers-Impactor | Crushers-Jaw | Crushing Plants | Crushing/Screening Equipment | Feeders | Portable Screening Plants | Rip Rap Plants | Screen Plants | Screens | Scrubbers | Trommels | Washers

Asphalt/Concrete Equipment – Mixers

Mining Equipment – Crushers-Jaw | Feeders

Pumps/Tanks – Concrete Pumps | Dewatering Pumps | Dredge/Slurry Pumps | Fluid Systems

Quarrying Equipment – Crushers | Feeders



Scandinavian Forestry Equipment LLC

https://www.scandforestry.com/

Contact Information:

Hillary Moorman

Treasurer

Scandinavian Forestry Equipment LLC

260 Shady Ln Ste 3

Manchester, PA 17345-9568

(717) 793-3102

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 4/13/2021

Manufacturers Represented:

Cranab Ab | Eco Log | Eltec | JPS Teknik AB | Log Max | Quadco Equipment Inc. | SANY America, Inc. | Slagkraft Ab | Southstar Ltd | Waratah



Dozers Equipment Co.

http://www.dozers.com

Contact Information:

Kyle Garriga

VP Sales & Rental

Dozers Equipment Co.

523 Us Highway 280 E

Americus, GA 31709-5400

(901) 484-0254

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 4/13/2021



Screencore

https://www.screencore.ie/

Contact Information:

Mr. Ciaran Ryan

Sales Manager

Screencore

200 Annagher Rd

Coalisland Co. Tyrone, BT71 4ND

+353 83 8678993

ciaran.ryan@screencore.ie

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 4/15/2021

Company Overview:

Dealers Wanted! Screencore, based in Coslisland, Northern Ireland, is a manufacturer of compact mobile screens, crushers, stockpilers, and pugmills. Their products are specifically designed to fit within shipping containers to distribute globally and allowing easy over the road transport on standard equipment trailers.

Products:

Aggregates Equipment – Conveyors | Crushers-Jaw | Crushing Plants | Crushing/Screening Equipment | Feeders | Pugmills | Scalpers | Screen Plants | Stockpilers | Track Plants | Trommels

Asphalt/Concrete Equipment – Asphalt Recycling | Concrete Recycling

Environmental/Recycling Equipment – Composting | Recycling/Waste Systems | Shredders/Screeners

Material Handling Equipment – Recycling/Waste

Mining Equipment – Crushers-Jaw

Quarrying Equipment – Crushers



Meridian Utility Equipment Sales, Inc.

http://www.meridianutilityequipmentsales.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Bill Ford

Sales Manager / CSO

Meridian Utility Equipment Sales, Inc.

1315 Vinci Ave

Sacramento, CA 95838-1727

(916) 781-9553 (107)

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 4/13/2021

Manufacturers Represented:

ASV | Boxer | JCB | Mustang | Niftylift | Paladin| Tag| YANMAR



Quipli

https://www.quipli.com/

Contact Information:

Kyle Clements

CEO

Quipli

1651 Lamont St Nw # 10

Washington, DC 20010-2716

(410) 991-0728

kyle@quipli.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 4/20/2021

Company Overview:

Quipli was founded in 2020 to improve the digital experiences of renting equipment online. Their solutions include: Quipli Command for customers to order, access, and manage equipment rentals, Quipli Control for rental companies to engage customers in an entire new and modern way, and Quipli Flex for data-driven dynamic pricing recommendations to drive incremental utilization and revenue growth.

Services:

Business Services – Equipment Rental/Leasing | Online Marketplaces

IT Services – E-Commerce | ERP Software | Fleet Management | Rental Software



Ty Cushion Tire Inc.

http://www.tycushiontire.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Jesse Chuang

Business Development

Ty Cushion Tire Inc.

2275 E Francis St

Ontario, CA 91761-8083

(909) 230-5141 (116)

jesse@tycushiontire.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 4/23/2021

Company Overview:

In 1980, Tong Yong ceased the production of pneumatic tires and turned to the production of solid tires and the construction of a global marketing system. Due to independent operation of its production and marketing departments, Tong Yong Solid Cushion Tires has become a well-known brand throughout the world.

Products: