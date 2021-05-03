AED’s Newest Members – April 2021
New Zealand Trade and Enterprise
https://www.nzte.govt.nz/
Contact Information:
Mr. Scott Wentworth
Business Development Manager
New Zealand Trade and Enterprise
37 Observatory Cir NwWashington, DC 20008-3627
(202) 888-2072
scott.wentworth@nzte.govt.nz
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 4/2/2021
Company Overview:
New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) is the New Zealand government’s international business development agency. Their job is to support exporters in order to grow a productive, sustainable and inclusive economy. They have more than 700 employees and 222 private sector advisors around the world who use their knowledge and connections to add value to ambitious New Zealand businesses who want to go global, for the good of New Zealand.
Services:
- Business Services – Government Economic Development Agency | Trade Commission
Giant Loaders North America
https://giantloaders.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Rudolf De Jong
General Manager
Giant Loaders North America
725 Ida St
Cedar Falls, IA 50613-2112
(515) 661-3002
rdejong@giantloaders.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 4/2/2021
Company Overview:
Dealers Wanted! Giant Loaders North America is the North American subsidiary of Tobroco Machinery responsible for the multi-purpose Giant brands of compact articulated wheel loaders, telehandlers and mini skid steers. Their machines are engineered and manufactured in The Netherlands and have been widely successful in many markets including the landscaping & tree care industry, agriculture, municipal and construction markets. Headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Giant Loaders North America has machines, attachments, parts, service and training readily available to dealers across USA and Canada.
Products:
- Earthmoving Equipment – Loaders-Skid-Steer | Tool Carriers | Wheel Loaders
- Landscape Equipment – Lawn/Garden | Loaders | Turf Equipment
- Material Handling Equipment – Forklifts | Telescopic Handlers
TVH Parts Company
http://www.tvh.com
Contact Information:
Mary Strickler
Marketing Manager
TVH Parts Company
16355 S Lone Elm Rd
Olathe, KS 66062-9238
(800) 255-4109
mary.strickler@tvh.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 4/5/2021
Company Overview:
TVH Parts Company with North American headquarters in Olathe, KS is a worldwide leading source of quality replacement parts, safety equipment and accessories for the material handling and industrial equipment industry. They offer essential parts for forklifts, mobile elevating work platforms, sweepers & scrubbers, personnel & burden carriers, and light construction equipment such as mini-excavators, skid steer loaders and compact track loaders. They support over 450 makes and 20,000 equipment models with 16 locations in the Americas and are able to reach 92% of the industrial truck population in 1-day ground service with more than 43 million parts. TVH offers over 50 years of industry experience and is a trusted one-stop-shop for parts and accessories.
Services:
- Components/Parts – Batteries/Battery Charging | Bearings | Belts/Hoses | Cooling Systems | Filters | Hydraulic Parts | Mirrors-Rear View | Powertrain Products | Seats | Transmissions | Undercarriage Components
Taycor Financial
https://www.taycor.com/
Contact Information:
Tim Hill
Director of Business Development
222 N Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 675
El Segundo, CA 90245-5643
(310) 730-7624
tim@taycor.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 4/7/2021
Company Overview:
Taycor Financial has offices in Los Angeles CA, Irvine CA, and Boston MA, and has been offering financing programs for nearly 30 years. They offer a full range of financial products ranging from equipment leasing and financing to hybrid lines of credit and working capital.
Services:
- Business Services – Credit Card Processing
- Financial/Insurance Services – Alternative Financing Services | Banking | Credit/Collection/Recovery Services | Finance/Leasing Services | Merchant Services
Sunward America Corp
https://www.sunwardamerica.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Dick Cai
President & CEO
Sunward America Corp
2710 Geesling Rd
Denton, TX 76208-1409
(469) 353-6890
dcai@sunwardamerica.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 4/8/2021
Company Overview:
Dealers Wanted! Sunward America Corp. based in Denton (Dallas/Fort Worth), TX is the North American subsidiary of Sunward intelligent Equipment Group based in China. Sunward is one of the top 20 brands for construction equipment globally and produces a large quantity of equipment from their facilities in China. They established their North American operations back in 2016 in cooperation with a dealer located in Utah and now has relocated to their own facility in Texas. They are offering a full line of excavators, skid steers, track loaders, telehandlers, and drill rigs.
Products:
- Earthmoving Equipment – Compact Excavators | Excavators-Hydraulic Crawler | Foundation Equipment | Loaders-Compact Track | Loaders-Skid-Steer
- Material Handling Equipment – Telescopic Handlers
Sepro Systems
http://www.seprosystems.com
Contact Information:
Cheryl Pyper
Sepro Systems
Marketing Coordinator
Unit 101A 9850 201 Street
Langley, BC V1M 4A3
Canada
(604) 888-5568 (184)
cheryl.pyper@seprosystems.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 4/12/2021
Company Overview:
Dealers Wanted! Sepro Systems is a rapidly expanding Canadian company headquartered in Langley, BC. Sepro began in 1987 by a group of ex-GE employees in England and is now the largest Canadian supplier of mineral processing and aggregate solutions, with offices and operations worldwide. They manufacturer a wide range of aggregate processing equipment including crushing and screening plants, wash plants, as well as a wide range of mixing and pumping solutions.
Products:
- Aggregates Equipment – Conveyors | Crushers-Cone | Crushers-Impactor | Crushers-Jaw | Crushing Plants | Crushing/Screening Equipment | Feeders | Portable Screening Plants | Rip Rap Plants | Screen Plants | Screens | Scrubbers | Trommels | Washers
- Asphalt/Concrete Equipment – Mixers
- Mining Equipment – Crushers-Jaw | Feeders
- Pumps/Tanks – Concrete Pumps | Dewatering Pumps | Dredge/Slurry Pumps | Fluid Systems
- Quarrying Equipment – Crushers | Feeders
Scandinavian Forestry Equipment LLC
https://www.scandforestry.com/
Contact Information:
Hillary Moorman
Treasurer
Scandinavian Forestry Equipment LLC
260 Shady Ln Ste 3
Manchester, PA 17345-9568
(717) 793-3102
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 4/13/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
- Cranab Ab | Eco Log | Eltec | JPS Teknik AB | Log Max | Quadco Equipment Inc. | SANY America, Inc. | Slagkraft Ab | Southstar Ltd | Waratah
Dozers Equipment Co.
http://www.dozers.com
Contact Information:
Kyle Garriga
VP Sales & Rental
Dozers Equipment Co.
523 Us Highway 280 E
Americus, GA 31709-5400
(901) 484-0254
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 4/13/2021
Screencore
https://www.screencore.ie/
Contact Information:
Mr. Ciaran Ryan
Sales Manager
Screencore
200 Annagher Rd
Coalisland Co. Tyrone, BT71 4ND
+353 83 8678993
ciaran.ryan@screencore.ie
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 4/15/2021
Company Overview:
Dealers Wanted! Screencore, based in Coslisland, Northern Ireland, is a manufacturer of compact mobile screens, crushers, stockpilers, and pugmills. Their products are specifically designed to fit within shipping containers to distribute globally and allowing easy over the road transport on standard equipment trailers.
Products:
- Aggregates Equipment – Conveyors | Crushers-Jaw | Crushing Plants | Crushing/Screening Equipment | Feeders | Pugmills | Scalpers | Screen Plants | Stockpilers | Track Plants | Trommels
- Asphalt/Concrete Equipment – Asphalt Recycling | Concrete Recycling
- Environmental/Recycling Equipment – Composting | Recycling/Waste Systems | Shredders/Screeners
- Material Handling Equipment – Recycling/Waste
- Mining Equipment – Crushers-Jaw
- Quarrying Equipment – Crushers
Meridian Utility Equipment Sales, Inc.
http://www.meridianutilityequipmentsales.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Bill Ford
Sales Manager / CSO
Meridian Utility Equipment Sales, Inc.
1315 Vinci Ave
Sacramento, CA 95838-1727
(916) 781-9553 (107)
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 4/13/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
- ASV | Boxer | JCB | Mustang | Niftylift | Paladin| Tag| YANMAR
Quipli
https://www.quipli.com/
Contact Information:
Kyle Clements
CEO
Quipli
1651 Lamont St Nw # 10
Washington, DC 20010-2716
(410) 991-0728
kyle@quipli.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 4/20/2021
Company Overview:
Quipli was founded in 2020 to improve the digital experiences of renting equipment online. Their solutions include: Quipli Command for customers to order, access, and manage equipment rentals, Quipli Control for rental companies to engage customers in an entire new and modern way, and Quipli Flex for data-driven dynamic pricing recommendations to drive incremental utilization and revenue growth.
Services:
- Business Services – Equipment Rental/Leasing | Online Marketplaces
- IT Services – E-Commerce | ERP Software | Fleet Management | Rental Software
Ty Cushion Tire Inc.
http://www.tycushiontire.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Jesse Chuang
Business Development
Ty Cushion Tire Inc.
2275 E Francis St
Ontario, CA 91761-8083
(909) 230-5141 (116)
jesse@tycushiontire.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 4/23/2021
Company Overview:
In 1980, Tong Yong ceased the production of pneumatic tires and turned to the production of solid tires and the construction of a global marketing system. Due to independent operation of its production and marketing departments, Tong Yong Solid Cushion Tires has become a well-known brand throughout the world.
Products:
- Tires – New Tires | Rims/Wheels
Leave a Reply