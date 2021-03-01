AED’s Newest Members – February 2021!
Tyfoom, LLC
https://www.tyfoom.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Frantz Belot
President
224 S Main St # 501
Springville, UT 84663-1851
frantz@tyfoom.com
(801) 717-1231
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 2/1/2021
Company Overview:
Tyfoom offers a mobile first microlearning employee engagement platform with an existing library of topics are specifically relevant to our industry members like DOT and OSHA regulations, workplace safety, and more, all of which available on mobile devices. The library of topics can also be customized to fit the special needs of any company for employee education and engagement.
Services:
- Business Services – Business Management | Employee Engagement | Employee Testing/Training/Development | Human Resources Services | Management Training | Sales Training/Consulting | Training/Consultants
- IT Services – Business Intelligence | Education/Training
DOZR
https://dozr.com/
Contact Information:
424 E Central Blvd # 584
Orlando, FL 32801-1923
United States
Phone: (833) 744-6320
Web Site: https://dozr.com/
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 2/3/2021
Company Overview:
DOZR offers an online rental marketplace for equipment and a unique DOZR WebStores e-commerce solution as a white label solution for the distributor’s own equipment rental website.
Services:
- Business Services – Equipment Rental/Leasing | Online Marketplaces
- IT Services – E-Commerce
All-Quip Transportation Services, LLC
http://www.all-quiptransportationservices.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Ian Powers
President
PO Box 1427
Medford, OR 97501-0106
ipowers@all-quip.com
(541) 494-1414
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 2/4/2021
Company Overview:
All-Quip Transportation has been arranging heavy haul and oversize load transportation for over 20 years offering loading dock to customer site delivery of equipment.
Services:
- Trucking/Hauling Services – Crane Transport Services | Heavy Equipment Hauling | Heavy Haul Transportation | Oversized Freight Transportation | Specialized Transportation
Suite Engine, LLC
https://suiteengine.com/equipment-rental-software/
Contact Information:
Ms. Heather Wang
Marketing Coordinator
Suite Engine, LLC
2405 Satellite Blvd Ste 225
Duluth, GA 30096-1247
hwang@suiteengine.com
(541) 961-5068
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 2/8/2021
Company Overview:
With decades of experience in enterprise software solutions (EPR/CRM), eCommerce, and Rental, Suite Engine provides solutions to distributors allowing them to make better data-informed decisions in their businesses.
Services:
- IT Services – Business Intelligence | CRM Software | Cybersecurity | Dealer Management Systems | E-Commerce | Education/Training | ERP Software | Field Service Scheduling | Fleet Management | Fleet Management-Tracking/Recovery | Inventory/Equipment Management | IT Consulting | Mobile Computers | Predictive Analytics | Rental Software
Falcon Leasing, A Division of Falcon National Bank
https://www.falconnational.com/business/equipment-leasing
Contact Information:
Mr. Jonathan Auge
National Account Manager
28 11Th Ave S Ste 103
Saint Cloud, MN 56301-6448
jauge@falconleasing.com
(952) 594-1446
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 2/9/2021
Company Overview:
As company built on long lasting relationships, we look forward to our own long lasting relationship and working with them to expand their manufacturer and distributor equipment financing business with the AED members.
Services:
- Financial/Insurance Services – Banking | Credit/Collections/Recovery Services | Financing/Leasing Services | Insurance Services | Risk Management
Kenect
https://www.kenect.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. McKay Allen
VP of Marketing
1064 S N County Blvd Suite 300
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
mallen@kenect.com
(801) 718-6121
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 2/10/2021
Company Overview:
Kenect builds simple yet comprehensive business texting tools that are elegant and easy-to-use. Thousands companies across North America use the Kenect platform to text their customers, generate online reviews, gather leads from their websites, and collect payments.
Services:
- IT Services – Communications
Power Screening, LLC
http://www.powerscreening.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Ryan Puckett
Vice President of Sales
Power Screening, LLC
9725 Brighton Rd
Henderson, CO 80640-8631
(303) 870-7982
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 2/11/2021
Company Overview:
Since 1984, they have been providing sales and services for new and used crushing, dry screening and composting equipment in the Rocky Mountain region with 3 locations in Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico.
Manufacturers Represented:
- Komptech Americas | Liebherr Construction Equipment | MGL Engineering | Powerscreen
Growers Custom Equipment LLC
https://postharvesttechnologies.com/growers-custom-equipment-llc/
Contact Information:
Mr. Scott Klein
Director of External Affairs
16220 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 260
Scottsdale, AZ 85254-1797
Scott@phtopportunityfund.com
(602) 786-5322
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 2/12/2021
Company Overview:
Growers Custom Equipment (GCE) is a division of Post Harvest Technologies and is a specialized post harvest equipment manufacturing company for the agricultural industry. GCE provides solutions for pre-cooling and cooling agricultural needs by offering a variety of products and systems, including Vacuum Tubes, Ice Injectors, Ice Generators, Hydrocoolers, Mobile Refrigeration Trailers, and more.
Products:
- Agriculture Equipment – Coolers | Storage Units | Washers
Senzit
https://senzit.io/
Contact Information:
Mr. Steven Ysidron
Business Development Manager
1053 E Whitaker Mill Rd Ste 155
Raleigh, NC 27604-5306
steven.ysidron@i-2-m.com
(919) 272-9702
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 2/12/2021
Company Overview:
The Senzit platform harnesses the power of condition-based logic and machine learning algorithms to deliver real-time machine data and actionable insights to the user anytime, anywhere. Provides remote monitoring of air filters, engine hours, location , trip history, service and maintenance, and full reporting and analytics for construction equipment and rental fleets.
Services:
- Business Services – SEO and SaaS
- IT Services – Condition Monitoring | Fleet Management | Fleet Management-Tracking/Recovery | GIS/Mapping | GPS Devices | Inventory/Equipment Management | Predictive Analytics | RFID/IoT Solutions | Telematics
CrossTrac Equipment Company
https://www.crosstrac.net/
Contact Information:
Mr. Scot Jenkins
President
CrossTrac Equipment Company
4872 Taylor Dr
Rhinelander, WI 54501-7821
(218) 251-5156
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 2/18/2021
Company Overview:
With 2 locations in northern WI and upper MI, they are a full service forestry and construction equipment distributor for leading brands such as TimberPro, Barko Hydraulics LLC, Rottne Industri AB, CMI Mulching, Quadco Inc., and LiuGong North America
Manufacturers Represented:
- Barko | LiuGong Construction Machinery | Quadco Equipment Inc. | Rottne Industries AB | TimberPro
HeavyWorth
https://heavyworth.com/
Contact Information:
Ms. Glenda Wegener
Lender Business Development
HeavyWorth
825 Levee Dr
Manhattan, KS 66502-5012
(833) 444-3289
glenda@heavyworth.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 2/24/2021
Company Overview:
HeavyWorth is a software and services company offering a straightforward cutting-edge solutions for equipment valuation. They offer streamlined appraisal software with mobile and web apps to simplify heavy equipment valuations and offer valuation expertise for self-service and turn-key appraisals.
Services:
- Business Services – Appraisal Firms
- IT Services – Business Intelligence
