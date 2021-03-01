AED’s Newest Members – February 2021!



Tyfoom, LLC

https://www.tyfoom.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Frantz Belot

President

224 S Main St # 501

Springville, UT 84663-1851

frantz@tyfoom.com

(801) 717-1231

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 2/1/2021

Company Overview:

Tyfoom offers a mobile first microlearning employee engagement platform with an existing library of topics are specifically relevant to our industry members like DOT and OSHA regulations, workplace safety, and more, all of which available on mobile devices. The library of topics can also be customized to fit the special needs of any company for employee education and engagement.

Services:

Business Services – Business Management | Employee Engagement | Employee Testing/Training/Development | Human Resources Services | Management Training | Sales Training/Consulting | Training/Consultants

IT Services – Business Intelligence | Education/Training



DOZR

https://dozr.com/

Contact Information:

424 E Central Blvd # 584

Orlando, FL 32801-1923

United States

Phone: (833) 744-6320

Web Site: https://dozr.com/

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 2/3/2021

Company Overview:

DOZR offers an online rental marketplace for equipment and a unique DOZR WebStores e-commerce solution as a white label solution for the distributor’s own equipment rental website.

Services:

Business Services – Equipment Rental/Leasing | Online Marketplaces

IT Services – E-Commerce



All-Quip Transportation Services, LLC

http://www.all-quiptransportationservices.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Ian Powers

President

PO Box 1427

Medford, OR 97501-0106

ipowers@all-quip.com

(541) 494-1414

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 2/4/2021

Company Overview:

All-Quip Transportation has been arranging heavy haul and oversize load transportation for over 20 years offering loading dock to customer site delivery of equipment.

Services:

Trucking/Hauling Services – Crane Transport Services | Heavy Equipment Hauling | Heavy Haul Transportation | Oversized Freight Transportation | Specialized Transportation



Suite Engine, LLC

https://suiteengine.com/equipment-rental-software/

Contact Information:

Ms. Heather Wang

Marketing Coordinator

Suite Engine, LLC

2405 Satellite Blvd Ste 225

Duluth, GA 30096-1247

hwang@suiteengine.com

(541) 961-5068

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 2/8/2021

Company Overview:

With decades of experience in enterprise software solutions (EPR/CRM), eCommerce, and Rental, Suite Engine provides solutions to distributors allowing them to make better data-informed decisions in their businesses.

Services:

IT Services – Business Intelligence | CRM Software | Cybersecurity | Dealer Management Systems | E-Commerce | Education/Training | ERP Software | Field Service Scheduling | Fleet Management | Fleet Management-Tracking/Recovery | Inventory/Equipment Management | IT Consulting | Mobile Computers | Predictive Analytics | Rental Software



Falcon Leasing, A Division of Falcon National Bank

https://www.falconnational.com/business/equipment-leasing

Contact Information:

Mr. Jonathan Auge

National Account Manager

28 11Th Ave S Ste 103

Saint Cloud, MN 56301-6448

jauge@falconleasing.com

(952) 594-1446

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 2/9/2021

Company Overview:

As company built on long lasting relationships, we look forward to our own long lasting relationship and working with them to expand their manufacturer and distributor equipment financing business with the AED members.

Services:

Financial/Insurance Services – Banking | Credit/Collections/Recovery Services | Financing/Leasing Services | Insurance Services | Risk Management



Kenect

https://www.kenect.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. McKay Allen

VP of Marketing

1064 S N County Blvd Suite 300

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

mallen@kenect.com

(801) 718-6121

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 2/10/2021

Company Overview:

Kenect builds simple yet comprehensive business texting tools that are elegant and easy-to-use. Thousands companies across North America use the Kenect platform to text their customers, generate online reviews, gather leads from their websites, and collect payments.

Services:

IT Services – Communications



Power Screening, LLC

http://www.powerscreening.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Ryan Puckett

Vice President of Sales

Power Screening, LLC

9725 Brighton Rd

Henderson, CO 80640-8631

(303) 870-7982

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 2/11/2021

Company Overview:

Since 1984, they have been providing sales and services for new and used crushing, dry screening and composting equipment in the Rocky Mountain region with 3 locations in Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico.

Manufacturers Represented:

Komptech Americas | Liebherr Construction Equipment | MGL Engineering | Powerscreen



Growers Custom Equipment LLC

https://postharvesttechnologies.com/growers-custom-equipment-llc/

Contact Information:

Mr. Scott Klein

Director of External Affairs

16220 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 260

Scottsdale, AZ 85254-1797

Scott@phtopportunityfund.com

(602) 786-5322

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 2/12/2021



Company Overview:

Growers Custom Equipment (GCE) is a division of Post Harvest Technologies and is a specialized post harvest equipment manufacturing company for the agricultural industry. GCE provides solutions for pre-cooling and cooling agricultural needs by offering a variety of products and systems, including Vacuum Tubes, Ice Injectors, Ice Generators, Hydrocoolers, Mobile Refrigeration Trailers, and more.

Products:

Agriculture Equipment – Coolers | Storage Units | Washers



Senzit

https://senzit.io/

Contact Information:

Mr. Steven Ysidron

Business Development Manager

1053 E Whitaker Mill Rd Ste 155

Raleigh, NC 27604-5306

steven.ysidron@i-2-m.com

(919) 272-9702

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 2/12/2021

Company Overview:

The Senzit platform harnesses the power of condition-based logic and machine learning algorithms to deliver real-time machine data and actionable insights to the user anytime, anywhere. Provides remote monitoring of air filters, engine hours, location , trip history, service and maintenance, and full reporting and analytics for construction equipment and rental fleets.

Services:

Business Services – SEO and SaaS

IT Services – Condition Monitoring | Fleet Management | Fleet Management-Tracking/Recovery | GIS/Mapping | GPS Devices | Inventory/Equipment Management | Predictive Analytics | RFID/IoT Solutions | Telematics



CrossTrac Equipment Company

https://www.crosstrac.net/

Contact Information:

Mr. Scot Jenkins

President

CrossTrac Equipment Company

4872 Taylor Dr

Rhinelander, WI 54501-7821

(218) 251-5156

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 2/18/2021

Company Overview:

With 2 locations in northern WI and upper MI, they are a full service forestry and construction equipment distributor for leading brands such as TimberPro, Barko Hydraulics LLC, Rottne Industri AB, CMI Mulching, Quadco Inc., and LiuGong North America

Manufacturers Represented:

Barko | LiuGong Construction Machinery | Quadco Equipment Inc. | Rottne Industries AB | TimberPro



HeavyWorth

https://heavyworth.com/

Contact Information:

Ms. Glenda Wegener

Lender Business Development

HeavyWorth

825 Levee Dr

Manhattan, KS 66502-5012

(833) 444-3289

glenda@heavyworth.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 2/24/2021

Company Overview:

HeavyWorth is a software and services company offering a straightforward cutting-edge solutions for equipment valuation. They offer streamlined appraisal software with mobile and web apps to simplify heavy equipment valuations and offer valuation expertise for self-service and turn-key appraisals.

Services: