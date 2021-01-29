AED’s Newest Members – January 2021!
ANMOPYC – Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment
http://www.anmopyc.es/
Contact Information:
Mr. Jorge Cuartero
Paseo Independencia, 24-26, Pta. 3, Of. 4,
Zaragoza 50004
Spain
+34 976 22 73 87
jcuartero@anmopyc.es
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 1/1/2021
Services:
Governmental Economic Development Agency | Trade Association
Illini Hi-Reach, Inc.
http://www.hi-reach.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Garry Bartecki
CFO
Illini Hi-Reach, Inc.
820 E 110th Ave
Crown Point, IN 46307
(708) 347-9109
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 1/1/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
JLG Industries | Genie a Terex Brand
RTL Equipment Inc.
http://www.rtlequipment.com
Contact Information:
Mr. David Kutcher
Partner / Business Manager
RTL Equipment Inc.
1321 Highway 965 Nw
Swisher, IA 52338-9573
(319) 857-4045
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 1/6/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
DEMAG| Doosan | IROCK Crushers | Kobelco | Mantis Cranes | Tadano | Terex Cranes | Xtreme
Tandem Finance
https://www.tandemfinance.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Kevin Wisehart
Marketing Manager
Tandem Finance
65 Robinwood Rd
Norwood, MA 02062-5509
(844) 612-7499 (722)
kwisehart@tandemfinance.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 1/8/2021
Services:
Financial Services // Equipment Finance/Leasing
GreatAmerica Financial Services
https://www.greatamerica.com/industrial-equipment-financing
Contact Information:
Mr. Dusty Kelchen
Strategic Marketing Director
GreatAmerica Financial Services
625 1St St Se Ste 800
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-2031
(319) 734-4557
dkelchen@greatamerica.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 1/8/2021
Services:
Financial Services // Equipment Finance/Leasing
Heat Design Equipment, Inc.
https://www.asphaltheater.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Barry McFadyen
Heat Design Equipment, Inc.
1197 Union St Unit 3
Kitchener, ON N2H 6N6
Canada
(519) 741-7480
barry@asphaltheater.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 1/13/2021
Products:
Aggregates Equipment // Conveyors
Asphalt/Concrete Equipment // Asphalt Recycling, Heaters, Infrared, Paving Products, Road Dryers
Attachments // Pavers
Compactors // Rubber Tired Compactors
Compressors/Generators/LightTowers // Portable Heating Systems
Earthmoving Equipment // Ground Thawing Equipment
Environmental/Recycling Equipment // Reclaimers
Rollers // Rubber Tired Rollers
Trucking/Hauling // Trailers-Equipment, Trucks-Heavy Duty
Crushing Tigers
https://www.crushingtigers.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Brian Costello
Co-Owner
Crushing Tigers
PO Box 41405
Austin, TX 78704-0024
(512) 539-8294
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 1/19/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
Allied Construction Products | EDGE Innovate | Portafill International Ltd | Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology | Strickland Mfg
Znode
https://www.znode.com/
Contact Information:
Derek Schroeder
Marketing Manager
Znode
10400 W Innovation Dr Ste 210
Milwaukee, WI 53226-4850
(414) 217-5735
derk.schroeder@amla.io
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 1/27/2021
Services:
Business Services // Online Marketplaces, SEO and SaaS, Website/Social/Digital Marketing
IT Services // Business Intelligence, CRM Software, e-Commerce, IT Consulting
Industrial Truck & Equipment dba Tampa Crane & Body
https://tampacrane.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Robby DeHart
President
Tampa Crane & Body
5701 N 50Th St
Tampa, FL 33610-4807
(813) 246-5510
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 1/28/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
Autocrane | Dura-Lift | Heil Environmental | Manitex | Stellar | TommyGate
