AED’s Newest Members – July 2021



Kohler Power – Engines

https://kohlerpower.com/en/engines

Contact Information:

Jeffery Wilke

Industry Channel Manager

Kohler Power – Engines

444 Highland Dr

Kohler, WI 53044-1515

(920) 459-1690

jeff.wilke@kohler.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 7/6/2021

Company Overview:

Since 1920, Kohler has manufacturing engines and has continually enhanced its product lineup in an effort to help make life easier and more profitable for end users around the globe. Today, the company offers a full array of diesel, gasoline and gaseous-fueled engines – up to 140 hp. – which are supplied to equipment manufacturers worldwide in the construction, agricultural, industrial and lawn and garden markets.

Products:

Engines/Powertrains – Engines-Air Cooled | Reconditioned Parts | Exhaust Systems/Mufflers | Engines-Diesel | Fuel/Oil Additives | Engines-Gasoline | Engines-LP/Natural Gas | Clutches | Radiators



Pacific West Equipment Repair Ltd

Contact Information:

Paul Grant

Pacific West Equipment Repair Ltd

27728 Signal Court

Abbotsford, BC V4W 0A4

Canada

(604) 996-7770

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 7/6/2021

Company Overview:

Founded in 2015, Pacific West Equipment Repair Ltd. has one location in Abbotsford, British Colombia. They have been primarily focused on equipment repair and installations and are an authorized dealer for Lubrication Scientifics.



ToolMap, Inc.

https://www.eztoolmap.info/

Contact Information:

Ms. Nancy Arlotta

CEO

ToolMap, Inc.

5317 Fruitville Rd # 45

Sarasota, FL 34232-6402

(513) 518-6617

info@eztoolmap.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 7/7/2021

Company Overview:

ToolMap is a mobile application and web-based solution that connects over 3.5mil equipment contractors/users in need of equipment to more than 35,000 equipment rental locations. It can also be used as a real time inventory tracking database to assess value and depreciate equipment owned by equipment rental companies

Services:

Business Services – Online Marketplaces | Re-rentals



Iron Capital Group

https://www.ironcapitalrentals.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Michael Harris

Iron Capital Group

400 – 4180 Lougheed Highway|

Burnaby, BC V5C 6A7

Canada

(778) 951-4869

michaelh@ironcapitalrentals.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 7/8/2021

Company Overview:

Iron Capital provides tailored and flexible equipment ownership through their Rental Purchase Options (RPO) that minimize out-of-pocket expenses and gives customers a stake in equipment over time. They share the risk of owning equipment while taking a passive role in the management of the equipment, leaving the day-to-day operation to the customers, allowing the flexibility of a rental product with the surety of ownership in the future should the need arise.

Services:

Business Services – Equipment Rental/Leasing | New and Used Equipment Sales | Re-rentals

Financial Services – Finance/Leasing Services



Moog Mobile Machinery

https://www.moog.com/markets/industrial-machinery/mobile_machinery.html

Contact Information:

Aditya Karan Sharma

Business Development Manager

Moog Mobile Machinery

1326 Spruce St Apt 1603

Philadelphia, PA 19107-5830

(718) 395-9251

asharma2@moog.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 7/8/2021

Company Overview:

A growing, aging, and urbanizing world population, limited labor in key sectors, and increased regulation is driving the need for increased productivity and efficiency. At the same time, many industries are looking to remove people from hazardous and remote work environments. Both of these challenges will be met with a new generation of mobile machinery.

Moog is adapting our capabilities in high performance motion control, harsh environment operation, and safety critical applications specifically for the next generation of electrified and automated mobile machinery. In addition, we are forming new partnerships and developing new capabilities in the areas of visual perception, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems. Finally, we are applying our extensive systems integration capabilities to tie all this together to enable substantial improvements to productivity and efficiency.

Products:

Components/Parts – Electric Conrols | Hydraulic Parts | Hydraulic Pumps/Motors | Powertrain Products



Parker Hannifin Corporation, Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division

https://ph.parker.com/us/21056/en/ppd-series-portable-desiccant-compressed-air-dryers

Contact Information:

Mario Bolivar

Sales Manager, Capital Equipment

Parker Hannifin Corporation, Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division

4087 Walden Ave

Lancaster, NY 14086-1512

(716) 686-6400

mbolivar@parker.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 7/8/2021

Company Overview:

Parker Hannifin offers highly engineered portable desiccant compressed air treatment systems, ideal for rental applications, that deliver high quality compressed air in accordance with ISO8573-1, the international standard for compressed air. These products are ideal for rental applications to used in conjunction with portable air compressors.

Products:

Cleaning Systems – Air Filtration

Components/Parts – Filters

Compressors – Air Compressors



Fredrickson Supply LLC

https://www.fredricksonsupply.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Todd Fredrickson

President

Fredrickson Supply LLC

3901 3 Mile Rd NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49534

(616) 949-2385

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 7/20/2021

Company Overview:

Tom and Todd Fredrickson started Fredrickson Supply in 2007 with one location in Grand Rapids, MI. Fredrickson Supply is a full service, family-owned and operated equipment distributor specializing in the sale and service of sewer, refuse, street sweeping, and municipal equipment.

Manufacturers Represented:

Wacker Neuson | Labrie Enviroquip | Vacmasters | Vacall | Sewer Equipment Co. of America | Ramvac | Madvac | Raucsh | Tymco



DFS Solutions

https://dfs-solutions.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Rod Owens

President

DFS Solutions

3980 Premier Dr Ste 110

High Point, NC 27265-8409

(250) 549-1787

rowens@dfs-solutions.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 7/26/2021

Company Overview:

By providing training and staffing services to equipment dealerships throughout the US and Canada, DFS Solutions is trusted by over 35 dealership groups with 130 branch locations. While specializing in F&I services, training and consulting, DFS has 20+ of experience making them a great partner of choice for financing

Services: