AED’s Newest Members – July 2021
Kohler Power – Engines
https://kohlerpower.com/en/engines
Contact Information:
Jeffery Wilke
Industry Channel Manager
Kohler Power – Engines
444 Highland Dr
Kohler, WI 53044-1515
(920) 459-1690
jeff.wilke@kohler.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 7/6/2021
Company Overview:
Since 1920, Kohler has manufacturing engines and has continually enhanced its product lineup in an effort to help make life easier and more profitable for end users around the globe. Today, the company offers a full array of diesel, gasoline and gaseous-fueled engines – up to 140 hp. – which are supplied to equipment manufacturers worldwide in the construction, agricultural, industrial and lawn and garden markets.
Products:
- Engines/Powertrains – Engines-Air Cooled | Reconditioned Parts | Exhaust Systems/Mufflers | Engines-Diesel | Fuel/Oil Additives | Engines-Gasoline | Engines-LP/Natural Gas | Clutches | Radiators
Pacific West Equipment Repair Ltd
Contact Information:
Paul Grant
Pacific West Equipment Repair Ltd
27728 Signal Court
Abbotsford, BC V4W 0A4
Canada
(604) 996-7770
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 7/6/2021
Company Overview:
Founded in 2015, Pacific West Equipment Repair Ltd. has one location in Abbotsford, British Colombia. They have been primarily focused on equipment repair and installations and are an authorized dealer for Lubrication Scientifics.
ToolMap, Inc.
https://www.eztoolmap.info/
Contact Information:
Ms. Nancy Arlotta
CEO
ToolMap, Inc.
5317 Fruitville Rd # 45
Sarasota, FL 34232-6402
(513) 518-6617
info@eztoolmap.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 7/7/2021
Company Overview:
ToolMap is a mobile application and web-based solution that connects over 3.5mil equipment contractors/users in need of equipment to more than 35,000 equipment rental locations. It can also be used as a real time inventory tracking database to assess value and depreciate equipment owned by equipment rental companies
Services:
- Business Services – Online Marketplaces | Re-rentals
Iron Capital Group
https://www.ironcapitalrentals.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Michael Harris
Iron Capital Group
400 – 4180 Lougheed Highway|
Burnaby, BC V5C 6A7
Canada
(778) 951-4869
michaelh@ironcapitalrentals.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 7/8/2021
Company Overview:
Iron Capital provides tailored and flexible equipment ownership through their Rental Purchase Options (RPO) that minimize out-of-pocket expenses and gives customers a stake in equipment over time. They share the risk of owning equipment while taking a passive role in the management of the equipment, leaving the day-to-day operation to the customers, allowing the flexibility of a rental product with the surety of ownership in the future should the need arise.
Services:
- Business Services – Equipment Rental/Leasing | New and Used Equipment Sales | Re-rentals
- Financial Services – Finance/Leasing Services
Moog Mobile Machinery
https://www.moog.com/markets/industrial-machinery/mobile_machinery.html
Contact Information:
Aditya Karan Sharma
Business Development Manager
Moog Mobile Machinery
1326 Spruce St Apt 1603
Philadelphia, PA 19107-5830
(718) 395-9251
asharma2@moog.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 7/8/2021
Company Overview:
A growing, aging, and urbanizing world population, limited labor in key sectors, and increased regulation is driving the need for increased productivity and efficiency. At the same time, many industries are looking to remove people from hazardous and remote work environments. Both of these challenges will be met with a new generation of mobile machinery.
Moog is adapting our capabilities in high performance motion control, harsh environment operation, and safety critical applications specifically for the next generation of electrified and automated mobile machinery. In addition, we are forming new partnerships and developing new capabilities in the areas of visual perception, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems. Finally, we are applying our extensive systems integration capabilities to tie all this together to enable substantial improvements to productivity and efficiency.
Products:
- Components/Parts – Electric Conrols | Hydraulic Parts | Hydraulic Pumps/Motors | Powertrain Products
Parker Hannifin Corporation, Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division
https://ph.parker.com/us/21056/en/ppd-series-portable-desiccant-compressed-air-dryers
Contact Information:
Mario Bolivar
Sales Manager, Capital Equipment
Parker Hannifin Corporation, Industrial Gas Filtration and Generation Division
4087 Walden Ave
Lancaster, NY 14086-1512
(716) 686-6400
mbolivar@parker.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 7/8/2021
Company Overview:
Parker Hannifin offers highly engineered portable desiccant compressed air treatment systems, ideal for rental applications, that deliver high quality compressed air in accordance with ISO8573-1, the international standard for compressed air. These products are ideal for rental applications to used in conjunction with portable air compressors.
Products:
- Cleaning Systems – Air Filtration
- Components/Parts – Filters
- Compressors – Air Compressors
Fredrickson Supply LLC
https://www.fredricksonsupply.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Todd Fredrickson
President
Fredrickson Supply LLC
3901 3 Mile Rd NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49534
(616) 949-2385
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 7/20/2021
Company Overview:
Tom and Todd Fredrickson started Fredrickson Supply in 2007 with one location in Grand Rapids, MI. Fredrickson Supply is a full service, family-owned and operated equipment distributor specializing in the sale and service of sewer, refuse, street sweeping, and municipal equipment.
Manufacturers Represented:
- Wacker Neuson | Labrie Enviroquip | Vacmasters | Vacall | Sewer Equipment Co. of America | Ramvac | Madvac | Raucsh | Tymco
DFS Solutions
https://dfs-solutions.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Rod Owens
President
DFS Solutions
3980 Premier Dr Ste 110
High Point, NC 27265-8409
(250) 549-1787
rowens@dfs-solutions.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 7/26/2021
Company Overview:
By providing training and staffing services to equipment dealerships throughout the US and Canada, DFS Solutions is trusted by over 35 dealership groups with 130 branch locations. While specializing in F&I services, training and consulting, DFS has 20+ of experience making them a great partner of choice for financing
Services:
- Business Services – Mergers & Acquisition Services | Sales Training/Consulting | Training/Consultants
