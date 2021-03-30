AED’s Newest Members – March 2021!
Woods Equipment Co.
http://www.woodsequip.com/
Contact Information:
Bill Woods
Owner
Woods Equipment Co.
PO Box 40552
Nashville, TN 37204-0552
(615) 256-5639
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 3/8/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
- FRD. USA Rock Drill Division
BKD, CPAs and Advisors
https://www.bkd.com/
Contact Information:
Carrie Emberson
Sales & Marketing Director
BKD, CPAs & Advisors
1551 N Waterfront Pkwy Ste 300
Wichita, KS 67206-4467
(316) 265-2811
cemberson@bkd.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 3/9/2021
Company Overview:
BKD is a national accounting firm with 40 offices in 18 states and approximately 2,900 serve personnel serving clients in industries across the board. Manufacturing and Distribution is the second largest industry we serve as well as construction, government and municipalities, energy, etc. In addition to the traditional audit and tax services, we have a large consulting arm offering guidance on Cybersecurity, Fraud (prevention, detection and investigation), Succession Planning (including ESOP), State & Local Tax, International, Technology, Investment, Benefit Plan Administration, etc
Services:
- Business Services – Business Valuation | Consultants | Estate Planning | Merger & Acquisition Services | Retirement Planning | Strategic Planning | Succession Planning
- Financial/Insurance Services – Alternative Financing Services | Audits | Business Investment | Insurance Services | Risk Management | Tax Planning | Tax Preparation
- IT Services – Cybersecurity
IPL MacroTrac
https://www.macrotrac.com/
Contact Information:
Ryan Manz
Sales Manager
IPL MacroTrac
2250 Huntington Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533-9732
(360) 296-0839
ryan.manz@iplglobal.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 3/11/2021
Company Overview:
IPL MacroTrac’s matting systems provide an effective solution for construction and utility companies that need temporary roadways or construction pads which are durable, easy to transport, and environmentally friendly. Their matting products are designed to improve the ability to function in remote areas, support equipment on soft or uneven ground and allow faster and easier access to resources. Their matting solutions can be laid quickly and efficiently at new construction sites, and once installed, is immediately available for heavy equipment usage. Once a site is dismantled, mats can be picked up, shipped to, and reused at another site.
Products:
- Components/Parts – Matting | Protection Pads
- Landscape Equipment – Turf Equipment
Italian Trade Agency (ITA)
https://www.ice.it/en/
Contact Information:
Antonietta Baccanari
Trade Commissioner
Italian Trade Agency
777 Post Oak Blvd Ste 320
Houston, TX 77056-3354
(832) 831-9680
houston@ice.it
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 3/12/2021
Company Overview:
The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of our companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world. ITA operates through a worldwide network of 79 offices in 65 countries. ITA offices are the ideal gateway for enterprises willing to establish business relationship with Italian partners, from sourcing Italian products, to investment opportunities in Italy.
Services:
- Business Services – Government Economic Development Agency | Trade Commission
Haaker Equipment Company
http://www.haaker.com
Contact Information:
Matthew Woods
VP of Sales
Haaker Equipment Company
2070 N White Ave
La Verne, CA 91750-5679
(909) 598-2706
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 3/16/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
- Elgin Sweeper Company | Envirosight | Nilfisk America | PowerBoss | Truvac | Vactor
Durante Equipment
https://www.duranteequip.com/
Contact Information:
John E Durante
CEO
Durante Equipment, LLC
3300 N 28Th Ter
Hollywood, FL 33020-1305
(800) 910-7368
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 3/17/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
- Cormidi | Dynapac | JCB | Mi-T-M | Multiquip | Skyjack | Terex Aerial Work Platforms (Genie) | Wacker Neuson
Arrow
https://www.heyarrow.com/
Contact Information:
Charles Anderson
President
Arrow
625 17Th St
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-4808
(619) 957-4748
charles@heyarrow.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 3/17/2021
Company Overview:
Arrow is a technology solutions software provider that has developed a CRM specifically built from the ground up for the equipment distribution industry. Arrow is led by two industry veterans that developed a mobile-first, designed CRM provides the equipment distributors sales team with the complete power of a CRM in their hands on a mobile device. From sending quotes and photos of current inventory via email, chat, text, tweet, to complete pipeline tracking for the sales manager to see what the sales team has proposed and to whom, their platform provides the complete package for equipment sales and rentals. As it was designed specifically for the equipment distribution industry, there is no longer a need to fit the sales team process and sales tracking in to a commercial, off the shelf, CRM solution.
Services:
- IT Services – Business Intelligence | CRM Software | Dealer Management Software | ERP Software | Inventory/Equipment Management | Mobile Computers | Rental Software
Wise Heavy Equipment
https://www.wiseheavyequipment.com/
Contact Information:
Jim Avilla
General Manager
Wise Heavy Equipment LLC
9229 S 97Th St
La Vista, NE 68128-3101
(402) 597-0860
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 2/24/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
- Breaker Technology (BTI) | Volvo Construction Equipment North America
Key Equipment and Supply Company/Quality Rents
https://keyequipment.com/ and https://qualityrentsequipment.com/
Contact Information:
Michael Vislay
Vice President / Owner
Key Equipment Sales & Service
13507 Nw Industrial Dr
Bridgeton, MO 63044-1245
(412) 216-8701
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 3/23/2021
Manufacturers Represented:
- Elgin Sweeper | Envirosight | Labrie Enviroquip | Stellar Industries | Vactor
Site-Seeker
http://www.site-seeker.com
Contact Information:
Melinda Aiken
Marketing Manager
Site-Seeker, Inc.
8369 Seneca Tpke
New Hartford, NY 13413-4957
(315) 732-9281
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 3/30/2021
Company Overview:
Site-Seeker has been a top digital marketing agency in Central New York for almost 20 years, specializing in custom online marketing solutions for clients all over the United States. We help businesses advance in the digital age using our tools, talent and technology. At Site-Seeker, we act as an extension of our clients’ marketing and communication teams, developing thorough solutions for complex problems. We collaborate with our clients to create dynamic marketing plans customized to their business, driving meaningful results and keeping our clients up to date along the way. Led by a team of marketing experts, Site-Seeker embraces a team approach, leveraging individual strengths to provide the best partnership experience. Above all, we value relationships. Our growth is driven by the positive relationships we maintain with our client partners
Services:
- Business Services – Advertising Agencies | E-Mail Marketing | Market Research/Resources | New and Used Equipment Sales | Online Marketplaces | Promotional Products | SEO and SaaS | Strategic Planning | Website/SocialMedia/DigitalMarketing
- IT Services – E-Commerce
