AED’s Newest Members – March 2021!



Woods Equipment Co.

http://www.woodsequip.com/

Contact Information:

Bill Woods

Owner

Woods Equipment Co.

PO Box 40552

Nashville, TN 37204-0552

(615) 256-5639

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 3/8/2021

Manufacturers Represented:

FRD. USA Rock Drill Division



BKD, CPAs and Advisors

https://www.bkd.com/

Contact Information:

Carrie Emberson

Sales & Marketing Director

BKD, CPAs & Advisors

1551 N Waterfront Pkwy Ste 300

Wichita, KS 67206-4467

(316) 265-2811

cemberson@bkd.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 3/9/2021

Company Overview:

BKD is a national accounting firm with 40 offices in 18 states and approximately 2,900 serve personnel serving clients in industries across the board. Manufacturing and Distribution is the second largest industry we serve as well as construction, government and municipalities, energy, etc. In addition to the traditional audit and tax services, we have a large consulting arm offering guidance on Cybersecurity, Fraud (prevention, detection and investigation), Succession Planning (including ESOP), State & Local Tax, International, Technology, Investment, Benefit Plan Administration, etc

Services:

Business Services – Business Valuation | Consultants | Estate Planning | Merger & Acquisition Services | Retirement Planning | Strategic Planning | Succession Planning

Financial/Insurance Services – Alternative Financing Services | Audits | Business Investment | Insurance Services | Risk Management | Tax Planning | Tax Preparation

IT Services – Cybersecurity



IPL MacroTrac

https://www.macrotrac.com/

Contact Information:

Ryan Manz

Sales Manager

IPL MacroTrac

2250 Huntington Dr

Fairfield, CA 94533-9732

(360) 296-0839

ryan.manz@iplglobal.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 3/11/2021

Company Overview:

IPL MacroTrac’s matting systems provide an effective solution for construction and utility companies that need temporary roadways or construction pads which are durable, easy to transport, and environmentally friendly. Their matting products are designed to improve the ability to function in remote areas, support equipment on soft or uneven ground and allow faster and easier access to resources. Their matting solutions can be laid quickly and efficiently at new construction sites, and once installed, is immediately available for heavy equipment usage. Once a site is dismantled, mats can be picked up, shipped to, and reused at another site.

Products:

Components/Parts – Matting | Protection Pads

Landscape Equipment ­– Turf Equipment



Italian Trade Agency (ITA)

https://www.ice.it/en/

Contact Information:

Antonietta Baccanari

Trade Commissioner

Italian Trade Agency

777 Post Oak Blvd Ste 320

Houston, TX 77056-3354

(832) 831-9680

houston@ice.it

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 3/12/2021

Company Overview:

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of our companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world. ITA operates through a worldwide network of 79 offices in 65 countries. ITA offices are the ideal gateway for enterprises willing to establish business relationship with Italian partners, from sourcing Italian products, to investment opportunities in Italy.

Services:

Business Services – Government Economic Development Agency | Trade Commission



Haaker Equipment Company

http://www.haaker.com

Contact Information:

Matthew Woods

VP of Sales

Haaker Equipment Company

2070 N White Ave

La Verne, CA 91750-5679

(909) 598-2706

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 3/16/2021

Manufacturers Represented:

Elgin Sweeper Company | Envirosight | Nilfisk America | PowerBoss | Truvac | Vactor



Durante Equipment

https://www.duranteequip.com/

Contact Information:

John E Durante

CEO

Durante Equipment, LLC

3300 N 28Th Ter

Hollywood, FL 33020-1305

(800) 910-7368

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 3/17/2021

Manufacturers Represented:

Cormidi | Dynapac | JCB | Mi-T-M | Multiquip | Skyjack | Terex Aerial Work Platforms (Genie) | Wacker Neuson



Arrow

https://www.heyarrow.com/

Contact Information:

Charles Anderson

President

Arrow

625 17Th St

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-4808

(619) 957-4748

charles@heyarrow.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 3/17/2021

Company Overview:

Arrow is a technology solutions software provider that has developed a CRM specifically built from the ground up for the equipment distribution industry. Arrow is led by two industry veterans that developed a mobile-first, designed CRM provides the equipment distributors sales team with the complete power of a CRM in their hands on a mobile device. From sending quotes and photos of current inventory via email, chat, text, tweet, to complete pipeline tracking for the sales manager to see what the sales team has proposed and to whom, their platform provides the complete package for equipment sales and rentals. As it was designed specifically for the equipment distribution industry, there is no longer a need to fit the sales team process and sales tracking in to a commercial, off the shelf, CRM solution.

Services:

IT Services – Business Intelligence | CRM Software | Dealer Management Software | ERP Software | Inventory/Equipment Management | Mobile Computers | Rental Software



Wise Heavy Equipment

https://www.wiseheavyequipment.com/

Contact Information:

Jim Avilla

General Manager

Wise Heavy Equipment LLC

9229 S 97Th St

La Vista, NE 68128-3101

(402) 597-0860

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 2/24/2021

Manufacturers Represented:

Breaker Technology (BTI) | Volvo Construction Equipment North America



Key Equipment and Supply Company/Quality Rents

https://keyequipment.com/ and https://qualityrentsequipment.com/

Contact Information:

Michael Vislay

Vice President / Owner

Key Equipment Sales & Service

13507 Nw Industrial Dr

Bridgeton, MO 63044-1245

(412) 216-8701

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 3/23/2021

Manufacturers Represented:

Elgin Sweeper | Envirosight | Labrie Enviroquip | Stellar Industries | Vactor



Site-Seeker

http://www.site-seeker.com

Contact Information:

Melinda Aiken

Marketing Manager

Site-Seeker, Inc.

8369 Seneca Tpke

New Hartford, NY 13413-4957

(315) 732-9281

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 3/30/2021

Company Overview:

Site-Seeker has been a top digital marketing agency in Central New York for almost 20 years, specializing in custom online marketing solutions for clients all over the United States. We help businesses advance in the digital age using our tools, talent and technology. At Site-Seeker, we act as an extension of our clients’ marketing and communication teams, developing thorough solutions for complex problems. We collaborate with our clients to create dynamic marketing plans customized to their business, driving meaningful results and keeping our clients up to date along the way. Led by a team of marketing experts, Site-Seeker embraces a team approach, leveraging individual strengths to provide the best partnership experience. Above all, we value relationships. Our growth is driven by the positive relationships we maintain with our client partners

Services: