AED’s Newest Members – November 2020!



Ditch Witch UnderCon

www.dwundercon.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Jake Sadler

COO

jsadler@dwundercon.com

(806) 353-6683

Ditch Witch UnderCon

PO Box 8375

Amarillo, TX 79114-8375

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 11/2/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

American Augers and Trencor, Bandit Industries Inc, Hammerhead Trenchless Equipment, Lane Trailer Manufacturing Company, Subsite Electronics, The Charles Machine Works, YANMAR America



Simplicity Engineering NE

www.simplicityengineeringne.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Andrew Duncan

Sales Manager

aduncan@simplicityne.com

(609) 787-1068

Simplicity Engineering NE

249 Union St

Westfield, MA 01085-2423

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 11/5/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

Komptech Americas LLC, MGL Engineering, Inc, RD Olson Manufacturing, Terex Minerals Processing Systems (Simplicity)



TFG Financial Corporation

www.tfgfinancial.com

Contact Information:

Ms. Natalie Muschamp

Manager, HR and Corporate Services

nmuschamp@tfgfinancial.com

(604) 343-9065

Ms. Natalie Muschamp

TFG Financial Corporation

400 – 4180 Lougheed Highway

Burnaby, BC V5C 6A7

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 11/13/2020

Services:

Business Services: Finance/Leasing Services, Alternative Financing Services



Prokeep

www.prokeep.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Mike Mercuri

Head of Operations

mike.mercuri@prokeep.com

(215) 760-4147

Prokeep

2901 Constance St

New Orleans, LA 70115-2215

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 11/17/2020

Services:

IT Services: Communications, E-Commerce



North Point Commercial Finance

www.northpointcf.com

Contact information:

Mr. John Durnien

VP – Business Development

jdurnien@northpointcf.com

(678) 981-8288

North Point Commercial Finance

11675 Rainwater Drive

Alpharetta, GA 30009

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 11/23/2020

Services:

Business Services: Finance/Leasing Services



Artic Machinery Ltd

www.articmachinery.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Tim Martin

President & CEO

tim@articmachinery.com

(250) 564-5480

Artic Machinery Ltd

8958 Milwaukee Way

Prince George, BC V2N 5T3

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 11/30/2020