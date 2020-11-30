AED’s Newest Members – November 2020!
Ditch Witch UnderCon
www.dwundercon.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Jake Sadler
COO
jsadler@dwundercon.com
(806) 353-6683
Ditch Witch UnderCon
PO Box 8375
Amarillo, TX 79114-8375
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 11/2/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
American Augers and Trencor, Bandit Industries Inc, Hammerhead Trenchless Equipment, Lane Trailer Manufacturing Company, Subsite Electronics, The Charles Machine Works, YANMAR America
Simplicity Engineering NE
www.simplicityengineeringne.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Andrew Duncan
Sales Manager
aduncan@simplicityne.com
(609) 787-1068
Simplicity Engineering NE
249 Union St
Westfield, MA 01085-2423
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 11/5/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
Komptech Americas LLC, MGL Engineering, Inc, RD Olson Manufacturing, Terex Minerals Processing Systems (Simplicity)
TFG Financial Corporation
www.tfgfinancial.com
Contact Information:
Ms. Natalie Muschamp
Manager, HR and Corporate Services
nmuschamp@tfgfinancial.com
(604) 343-9065
Ms. Natalie Muschamp
TFG Financial Corporation
400 – 4180 Lougheed Highway
Burnaby, BC V5C 6A7
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 11/13/2020
Services:
Business Services: Finance/Leasing Services, Alternative Financing Services
Prokeep
www.prokeep.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Mike Mercuri
Head of Operations
mike.mercuri@prokeep.com
(215) 760-4147
Prokeep
2901 Constance St
New Orleans, LA 70115-2215
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 11/17/2020
Services:
IT Services: Communications, E-Commerce
North Point Commercial Finance
www.northpointcf.com
Contact information:
Mr. John Durnien
VP – Business Development
jdurnien@northpointcf.com
(678) 981-8288
North Point Commercial Finance
11675 Rainwater Drive
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 11/23/2020
Services:
Business Services: Finance/Leasing Services
Artic Machinery Ltd
www.articmachinery.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Tim Martin
President & CEO
tim@articmachinery.com
(250) 564-5480
Artic Machinery Ltd
8958 Milwaukee Way
Prince George, BC V2N 5T3
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 11/30/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
XCMG North America Corp
