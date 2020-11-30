630-574-0650
630-574-0650

Blog

AED’s Newest Members – November 2020!

November 30, 2020


Ditch Witch UnderCon
www.dwundercon.com

Contact Information:
Mr. Jake Sadler
COO
jsadler@dwundercon.com
(806) 353-6683
Ditch Witch UnderCon
PO Box 8375
Amarillo, TX 79114-8375

Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 11/2/2020

Manufacturers Represented:
American Augers and Trencor, Bandit Industries Inc, Hammerhead Trenchless Equipment, Lane Trailer Manufacturing Company, Subsite Electronics, The Charles Machine Works, YANMAR America

 


Simplicity Engineering NE
www.simplicityengineeringne.com

Contact Information:
Mr. Andrew Duncan
Sales Manager
aduncan@simplicityne.com
(609) 787-1068
Simplicity Engineering NE
249 Union St
Westfield, MA 01085-2423

Member Type: Distributor
Join Date:  11/5/2020

Manufacturers Represented:
Komptech Americas LLC, MGL Engineering, Inc, RD Olson Manufacturing, Terex Minerals Processing Systems (Simplicity)

 


TFG Financial Corporation
www.tfgfinancial.com

Contact Information:
Ms. Natalie Muschamp
Manager, HR and Corporate Services
nmuschamp@tfgfinancial.com
(604) 343-9065
Ms. Natalie Muschamp
TFG Financial Corporation
400 – 4180 Lougheed Highway
Burnaby, BC V5C 6A7

Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 11/13/2020

Services:
Business Services: Finance/Leasing Services, Alternative Financing Services

 


Prokeep
www.prokeep.com 

Contact Information:
Mr. Mike Mercuri
Head of Operations
mike.mercuri@prokeep.com
(215) 760-4147
Prokeep
2901 Constance St
New Orleans, LA 70115-2215

Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 11/17/2020

Services:
IT Services: Communications, E-Commerce


North Point Commercial Finance
www.northpointcf.com

Contact information:
Mr. John Durnien
VP – Business Development
jdurnien@northpointcf.com
(678) 981-8288
North Point Commercial Finance
11675 Rainwater Drive
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 11/23/2020

Services:
Business Services: Finance/Leasing Services

 


Artic Machinery Ltd
www.articmachinery.com

Contact Information:
Mr. Tim Martin
President & CEO
tim@articmachinery.com
(250) 564-5480
Artic Machinery Ltd
8958 Milwaukee Way
Prince George, BC V2N 5T3

Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 11/30/2020

Manufacturers Represented:
XCMG North America Corp

Share:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top