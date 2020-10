AED’s Newest Members – September 2020!



Arden Equipment Inc.

www.arden-equipment.com

Contact Information:

Ms. Veronique Le Provost

Business Development Manager

Arden Equipment Inc.

1700 W Irving Park Rd Ste 302

Chicago, IL 60613-2462

(773) 543-4619

veronique.leprovost@arden-equipment.com

Joined: 8/26/2020

Products:

Attachments: Breakers, Buckets, Clam Shell Buckets, Compactors, Grapples, Pulverizers, Quick Releases/Couplers, Rakes, Rippers, Shears, Tiltrotators

Environmental/Recycling Equipment: Dust Suppression



Green Canpump, Inc.

www.greencanpump.ca

Contact Information:

Mr. Aiden Yousefi

Director, Business Development

Green Canpump Inc.

2501 Steeles Ave W Unit 2

North York, ON M3J 2P1

Canada

(416) 250-7867

Aiden.Yousefi@canpump.com

Joined: 9/10/2020

Products:

Cleaning Systems: Pressure Washer-Electric, Pressure Washer-Gas/Diesel, Pressure Washer-Parts

Components/Parts: Cooling Systems, Powertrain Products

Engines/Powertrains: Engines-Gasoline

Environmental/Recycling Equipment: Dust Suppression, Sewer Cleaning Equipment

Pumps/Tanks: Water Pumps

Tools: Hose Reels, Pump Drives



Epicor Software

www.epicor.com

Contact Information:

Mrs. Lauren Tenaglia

Marketing Manager

Epicor Software

3800 Horizon Blvd

Trevose, PA 19053-4968

(214) 436-1794

lauren.tenglia@epicor.com

Joined: 9/ /2020

Services:

IT Services: Business Intelligence, CRM Software, E-Commerce, ERP Software, Inventory/Equipment Management, IT Consulting, IT Hardware, Rental Software



ZTR Control Systems, LLC

www.ztr.com

Contact Infomration:

Mr. Paul Wilson

Director, Industrial IoT Division

ZTR Control Systems, LLC

955 Green Valley Rd

London, ON N6N 1E4

Canada

pwilson@ztr.com

(519) 452-1233 (355)