Are You Looking For an AEDF Accredited College Program Near You?

As The AED Foundation (AEDF) continues its mission to accredit 100 college programs by 2024, AEDF accredited colleges are appearing across North America. The program, which produces top-quality candidates upon graduation, offers the industry-recognized title of Certified Technician.

Certified Technicians are a great asset to a dealership, and are proven to each bring in $250,000 annually. That being said, AEDF Certified Technicians are highly sought after in the workforce and have a leg up when compared to other entry-level candidates. This is primarily due to the extensive training that students must complete within an accredited program. With all the benefits of becoming a Certified Technician, it’s easy to understand why interested high school students may be looking for an AEDF accredited program to attend.

While the Foundation continues to put forth effort towards achieving the Vision 2024 goal, here are some of the actions we are talking to accredit colleges as efficiently as possible:

The Foundation is working to recruit additional Evaluation Team Leaders (ETLs) to allow for a faster accreditation and recognition process. More ETLs on our team means that they can head out to more schools across the country.

The AED Foundation is also collaborating with schools to ensure they acquire the equipment and material resources needed to become an accredited program. Accredited programs meet rigorous, industry-recognized standards, and they must obtain all required resources before they can become accredited.

Finally, accredited college programs must have a curriculum that is on par with AEDF’s standards. The Foundation requires that accredited programs cover the six core competencies, creating well-rounded entry-level technicians upon graduation. The AED Foundation is actively working with schools to create programs that meet the accreditation standards to provide more students with access to quality education.

AEDF has made it easy to discover the accredited colleges nearest you with a downloadable list available here. This list is continuously updated to provide prospective students with their options for attending an accredited program.

With Vision 2024 in mind, The AED Foundation strives to bring accredited programs to students across North America. If you have any questions about The AED Foundation’s accredited college programs, please contact Technical Program Manager, Linley Thompson, at lthompson@aednet.org.