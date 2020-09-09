Virtual Washington Policy Briefing – Equipment Manufacturers Panel Recap

The AED Virtual Washington Policy Briefing commenced with a panel discussion featuring government affairs representatives from leading equipment manufacturers, including Caterpillar, Vermeer, John Deere and CNH Industrial.

The discussion focused on possible legislative action in the coming weeks and what to expect in 2021 after the election. Panelists weren’t optimistic a great deal would get done in Congress prior to the election as politics is preventing agreement on a COVID-19 relief package and other big–ticket items. However, there was agreement that lawmakers would come together on an extension of the FAST Act and a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown.

Looking to 2021, there was unanimous agreement that infrastructure would be a focus regardless of the election results. President Trump and Vice President Biden have both expressed a desire to enact a substantial infrastructure package and lawmakers will be looking to stimulate growth and job creation. However, beyond infrastructure, the agenda will be largely determined on the election results.