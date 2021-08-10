AED Commends Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Passage, Urges Immediate House Action

AED’s President & CEO Brian P. McGuire issued the following statement after Senate passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, legislation that invests more than a trillion dollars in physical infrastructure, including road, bridge, water, port, broadband, power and airport projects.

“AED commends the U.S. Senate’s approval of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. For years, AED has advocated for Congress to work in a bipartisan manner to rebuild our nation’s crumbling infrastructure, and we’re now one step closer to making it a reality. Not only does the bill fund vital projects across the country, but it also includes a five-year surface transportation reauthorization that will provide long-term certainty for contractors and other AED member customers. All without onerous tax increases on America’s job creators.”

“I now call on the U.S. House of Representatives to immediately take up and pass the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, sending it to President Biden for his signature. The equipment industry is more than ready to help rebuild this country, creating economic growth, well-paying jobs and putting the United States on the path to future prosperity. Further delay is unacceptable.”

AED, working with other business organizations, led the way to get the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act to this stage in the process. From the association’s unprecedented grassroots campaign last summer to AED’s executive team traveling the country on its Driving for Dealers Tour to the hundreds of congressional visits and meetings facilitated by AED the past few years to the logo letters delivered to each Senate office urging support for this bill–the equipment industry’s voice made a difference. Now, the association will turn its efforts to getting the legislation through the House and to the president’s desk.