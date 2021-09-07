AED’s Newest Members – August 2021
Ditch Witch of Houston
https://dwhouston.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Darren Craig
Vice President
Ditch Witch of Houston
14565 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090-6807
(281) 773-9331
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 8/5/2021
Company Overview:
Ditch Witch of Houston is a family-owned dealership with a 40-year history of meeting the underground construction needs of the greater Houston, TX area such as Conroe, College Station and Beaumont. In addition to trenchers, vibratory plows, directional drills, Subsite Electronics, vacuum excavators, and mini skid steer loaders, they have expanded inventory to include Hammerhead Moles and Piercing tools.
Manufacturers Represented:
- Ditch Witch | American Augers and Tencor | Hammerhead Trenchless Equipment | Subsite Electronics
DOZCO (INDIA) PVT. LTD.
https://dozco.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. N.G. Bangur
DOZCO (INDIA) PVT. LTD.
NO243 D BLOCK
VISAKHAPATNAM Andhra Pradesh 530012
India
+91 891 2769681
ngbangur@dozco.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 8/9/2021
Company Overview:
Since 1983, DOZCO has been providing machinery and parts for mining and construction and is 100% family owned company. In 2013, they also built two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants for the machining, heat treating and fabrication of products including rock breakers, chisels, quick couplers and undercarriage components.
Products:
- Augers
- Breakers
- Buckets
- Grapples
- Hammers
- Pulverizers
- Quick Release / Couplers
- Rock Breakers
Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
http://www.topconpositioning.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Joel Frost
Director, MC Mobile Business Development
Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
7400 National Dr
Livermore, CA 94550-7340
(317) 437-2204
jfrost@topcon.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 8/12/2021
Company Overview:
Topcon is a market leading manufacturer of position systems and equipment for the construction, geospatial, and agriculture markets, creating technology that improves workflows. Topcon Corporation, founded in 1932 in Japan, has grown into a network of 93 companies made up of subsidiaries and affiliates and are now a global leader in positioning and diagnostic technologies.
Services:
- Communications
- Field Service Scheduling
- Fleet Management
- Fleet Management-Tracking/Recovery
- GIS/Mapping
- GPS Devices
- Predictive Analytics
- Telematics
- Machine Controls
- Mobile Computers
Bobcat of Fort Wayne
http://www.bobcatoffortwayne.net
Contact Information:
Mr. Buddy Funk
Owner/Partner
Bobcat of Fort Wayne, Inc.
3630 Goshen Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46818-1545
(260) 489-5511
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 8/17/2021
Company Overview:
Founded in 1964, they serve the Fort Wayne, IN area with 4 locations including Fort Wayne, Grabill (Fort Wayne – East), Angola (Fort Wayne – North), and Bluffton (Fort Wayne – South).
Manufacturers Represented:
- Bobcat | Cronkhite Industries | Generac Power Systems | Husqvarna Construction Products America | Mi-T-M | Spectra Precision
LockNClimb, LLC
https://truckingladders.com/
Contact Information:
Banning Lary
Marketing & Communications Specialist
LockNClimb, LLC
2500 W Laurel St
Independence, KS 67301-8781
(620) 577-2577
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 8/22/2021
Company Overview:
LockNClimb is a manufacturer based in Independence KS that manufacturers ergonomic safety ladders for use by equipment maintenance technicians. Technicians no longer need to stand on slippery tires, bumpers and metal ledges to perform mechanical service on equipment in the maintenance shop. LockNClimb’s stand systems allow easy access to service front end loaders, utility trucks, road graders, etc. Benefits include:
- Proven to prevent costly accidents and injuries.
- Proven to increase working comfort and safety.
- Slip resistant extra wide working platforms.
- OSHA rated 300-lb. Special Purpose Ladders.
- Exceeds ANSI specifications.
- Patented 6061-grade aluminum support frame.
- Commercial grade wheels for easy rolling.
- Yellow safety handrails on both sides.
- Rubber padding protects paint finishes.
- Replaceable brass and rubber feet.
- Less than .1% repair rate after 3 years.
- 100% made in the U.S.A.
Products:
- Repair & Maintenance Tools
- Safety Ladders
TruNorth Global
https://www.trunorthwarranty.com/
Contact Information:
Mrs. Lindsey Grammel
VP of Global Brand Development
TruNorth Global
16740 Birkdale Commons Pkwy Ste 208
Huntersville, NC 28078-4462
(704) 237-4521
lindsey@trunorthwarranty.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 8/30/2021
Company Overview:
TruNorth is a leader in asset protection with their variety of programs for equipment warranty for commercial equipment to keep equipment working. We look forward to supporting them in their offering of warranty programs to heavy equipment distributors across North America serving US, Canada, and Mexico as well as Australia, Europe, and Asia.
Services:
- Extended Warranty Insurance
- Risk Management
