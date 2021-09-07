AED’s Newest Members – August 2021

Ditch Witch of Houston

https://dwhouston.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Darren Craig

Vice President

Ditch Witch of Houston

14565 North Fwy

Houston, TX 77090-6807

(281) 773-9331

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 8/5/2021

Company Overview:

Ditch Witch of Houston is a family-owned dealership with a 40-year history of meeting the underground construction needs of the greater Houston, TX area such as Conroe, College Station and Beaumont. In addition to trenchers, vibratory plows, directional drills, Subsite Electronics, vacuum excavators, and mini skid steer loaders, they have expanded inventory to include Hammerhead Moles and Piercing tools.

Manufacturers Represented:

Ditch Witch | American Augers and Tencor | Hammerhead Trenchless Equipment | Subsite Electronics

DOZCO (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

https://dozco.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. N.G. Bangur

DOZCO (INDIA) PVT. LTD.

NO243 D BLOCK

VISAKHAPATNAM Andhra Pradesh 530012

India

+91 891 2769681

ngbangur@dozco.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 8/9/2021

Company Overview:

Since 1983, DOZCO has been providing machinery and parts for mining and construction and is 100% family owned company. In 2013, they also built two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants for the machining, heat treating and fabrication of products including rock breakers, chisels, quick couplers and undercarriage components.

Products:

Augers

Breakers

Buckets

Grapples

Hammers

Pulverizers

Quick Release / Couplers

Rock Breakers

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

http://www.topconpositioning.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Joel Frost

Director, MC Mobile Business Development

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

7400 National Dr

Livermore, CA 94550-7340

(317) 437-2204

jfrost@topcon.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 8/12/2021

Company Overview:

Topcon is a market leading manufacturer of position systems and equipment for the construction, geospatial, and agriculture markets, creating technology that improves workflows. Topcon Corporation, founded in 1932 in Japan, has grown into a network of 93 companies made up of subsidiaries and affiliates and are now a global leader in positioning and diagnostic technologies.

Services:

Communications

Field Service Scheduling

Fleet Management

Fleet Management-Tracking/Recovery

GIS/Mapping

GPS Devices

Predictive Analytics

Telematics

Machine Controls

Mobile Computers

Bobcat of Fort Wayne

http://www.bobcatoffortwayne.net

Contact Information:

Mr. Buddy Funk

Owner/Partner

Bobcat of Fort Wayne, Inc.

3630 Goshen Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46818-1545

(260) 489-5511

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 8/17/2021

Company Overview:

Founded in 1964, they serve the Fort Wayne, IN area with 4 locations including Fort Wayne, Grabill (Fort Wayne – East), Angola (Fort Wayne – North), and Bluffton (Fort Wayne – South).

Manufacturers Represented:

Bobcat | Cronkhite Industries | Generac Power Systems | Husqvarna Construction Products America | Mi-T-M | Spectra Precision

LockNClimb, LLC

https://truckingladders.com/

Contact Information:

Banning Lary

Marketing & Communications Specialist

LockNClimb, LLC

2500 W Laurel St

Independence, KS 67301-8781

(620) 577-2577

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 8/22/2021

Company Overview:

LockNClimb is a manufacturer based in Independence KS that manufacturers ergonomic safety ladders for use by equipment maintenance technicians. Technicians no longer need to stand on slippery tires, bumpers and metal ledges to perform mechanical service on equipment in the maintenance shop. LockNClimb’s stand systems allow easy access to service front end loaders, utility trucks, road graders, etc. Benefits include:

Proven to prevent costly accidents and injuries.

Proven to increase working comfort and safety.

Slip resistant extra wide working platforms.

OSHA rated 300-lb. Special Purpose Ladders.

Exceeds ANSI specifications.

Patented 6061-grade aluminum support frame.

Commercial grade wheels for easy rolling.

Yellow safety handrails on both sides.

Rubber padding protects paint finishes.

Replaceable brass and rubber feet.

Less than .1% repair rate after 3 years.

100% made in the U.S.A.

Products:

Repair & Maintenance Tools

Safety Ladders

TruNorth Global

https://www.trunorthwarranty.com/

Contact Information:

Mrs. Lindsey Grammel

VP of Global Brand Development

TruNorth Global

16740 Birkdale Commons Pkwy Ste 208

Huntersville, NC 28078-4462

(704) 237-4521

lindsey@trunorthwarranty.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 8/30/2021

Company Overview:

TruNorth is a leader in asset protection with their variety of programs for equipment warranty for commercial equipment to keep equipment working. We look forward to supporting them in their offering of warranty programs to heavy equipment distributors across North America serving US, Canada, and Mexico as well as Australia, Europe, and Asia.

Services: