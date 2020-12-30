AED’s Newest Members – December 2020!



Lyle Machinery Co

http://www.lylemachinery.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Jonathon Negroni

Vice President Product Support

Lyle Machinery Co.

650 US Hwy 49 South

Richland, MS 39225-3087

(601) 939-4000

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 12/4/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

Bobcat Company | Cemen Tech Inc | Komatsu America Corp. | Sennebogen LLC | Terramac | Wirtgen America, Inc.



Heave, LLC

https://heave.co/

Contact Information:

Mr. Alex Kraft

Founder & CEO

Heave, LLC

4707 W Clear Ave

Tampa, FL 33629-5511

(813) 765-3320

alex@heave.co

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 12/8/2020

Services:

Business Services // Equipment Rental/Leasing

IT Services // E-Commerce



Northeast Heavy Metal LLC dba SANY New York

https://sanynewyork.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Francis Barone

Managing Member

Northeast Heavy Metal LLC dba SANY New York

5105 Lockport Rd

Lockport, NY 14094-9239

(716) 625-7269

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 12/15/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

SANY America, inc.



Wilson Equipment Limited

https://wilsonheavyequipment.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Mark Kozlowski

Wilson Equipment Limited

66 Atlantic Central Drive

East Mountain, NS B6L 2A3

Canada

(902) 895-1611

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 12/17/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

Allu Group | Craig Manufacturing Ltd. | DENIS CIMAF Inc. | Dynapac North America LLC | Gatormade Trailers | Gehl | Genesis Attachments, LLC | H&H Manufacturing Ltd. | Heat Design, Inc. | Hensley Industries, Inc. | HLA Attachments | Komatsu America Corp. | LaBounty | STANLEY Infrastructure | Tramac Corporation



Invest Northern Ireland

http://www.investni.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Mark Reid

Head of Trade Americas

Invest Northern Ireland

545 Boylston St Fl 3Rd

Boston, MA 02116-3606

(305) 790-5992

mark.reid@investni.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 12/17/2020

Services:

Business Services // Government Economic Development Agency



Thompson Rolec Enterprises LLC

https://www.thompsonaggregate.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Steve Ferris

General Manager

Thompson Rolec Enterprises LLC

PO Box 1911

Lewiston, ME 04241-1911

(207) 784-6273

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 12/18/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

Bell Trucks America, Inc. | Breaker Technology, Inc. | KPI-JCI & Astec Mobile Screens | SANY America, Inc. | Soosan USA, Inc



Global Financial and Leasing Services, LLC

https://www.gfrservices.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Josh Shull

Director of Sales

Global Financial and Leasing Services, LLC

8800 N Gainey Center Dr Ste 270

Scottsdale, AZ 85258-2178

(480) 478-7419

jshull@gfrservices.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 12/18/2020

Services:

Financial/Insurance Services // Alternative Financing Services, Finance/Leasing Services



Secuvant

https://secuvant.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Don Ainslie

Executive Vice President

Secuvant

9067 S 1300 W Ste 305

West Jordan, UT 84088-5582

(855) 732-8826

don.ainslie@secuvant.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 12/18/2020

Services:

Financial/Insurance Services // Risk Management

IT Services // Cybersecurity



Sound Heavy Machinery

https://www.soundheavymachinery.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Mark Bobo

President

Sound Heavy Machinery

PO Box 1623

Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480-9623

(910) 782-2477

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 12/18/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

Anaconda USA Inc | ASV Holdings, Inc. | Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. | RD Olson Manufacturing | XL Specialized Trailers



Show Me Shortline Co.

https://www.showmeshortline.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Chris Finck

Owner

Show Me Shortline Co.

1302 E Rowland Rd

Centralia, MO 65240

(573) 682-5514

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 12/22/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

Schäffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH



Junttan USA Inc

https://www.junttan.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Tim Dutton

VP Sales & Operations

Junttan USA Inc

10253 Stone Creek Dr

Laurel, DE 19956-4700

(302) 515-4454

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 12/24/2020

Manufacturers Represented:

Junttan Oy



Construction Credit & Finance Group

https://ccfgcredit.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Curtis Fort

CEO

Construction Credit & Finance Group

9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy Ste 350

Fort Myers, FL 33905-7808

(727) 520-2165

cfort@ccfgcredit.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 12/29/2020

Services:

Financial/Insurance Services // Credit/Collection/Recovery Services, Finance/Leasing Services



Bandit Industries, Inc.

http://www.banditchippers.com

Contact Information:

Ms. Bethany Lenahan

Marketing

Bandit Industries, Inc.

6750 W Millbrook Rd

Remus, MI 49340-9600

(989) 561-6109

blenahan@banditchippers.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 12/29/2020

Products:

Aggregates Equipment // Conveyors, Crushing/Screening Equipment, Trommels

Agriculture Equipment // Mowers

Asphalt/Concrete Equipment // Grinders, Screeners

Attachments // Mulching Heads

Forestry Equipment // Chippers/Grinders, Mowers/Mulchers, Stump Cutters

Landscape Equipment // Mowers