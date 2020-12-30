AED’s Newest Members – December 2020!
Lyle Machinery Co
http://www.lylemachinery.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Jonathon Negroni
Vice President Product Support
Lyle Machinery Co.
650 US Hwy 49 South
Richland, MS 39225-3087
(601) 939-4000
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 12/4/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
Bobcat Company | Cemen Tech Inc | Komatsu America Corp. | Sennebogen LLC | Terramac | Wirtgen America, Inc.
Heave, LLC
https://heave.co/
Contact Information:
Mr. Alex Kraft
Founder & CEO
Heave, LLC
4707 W Clear Ave
Tampa, FL 33629-5511
(813) 765-3320
alex@heave.co
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 12/8/2020
Services:
Business Services // Equipment Rental/Leasing
IT Services // E-Commerce
Northeast Heavy Metal LLC dba SANY New York
https://sanynewyork.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Francis Barone
Managing Member
Northeast Heavy Metal LLC dba SANY New York
5105 Lockport Rd
Lockport, NY 14094-9239
(716) 625-7269
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 12/15/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
SANY America, inc.
Wilson Equipment Limited
https://wilsonheavyequipment.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Mark Kozlowski
Wilson Equipment Limited
66 Atlantic Central Drive
East Mountain, NS B6L 2A3
Canada
(902) 895-1611
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 12/17/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
Allu Group | Craig Manufacturing Ltd. | DENIS CIMAF Inc. | Dynapac North America LLC | Gatormade Trailers | Gehl | Genesis Attachments, LLC | H&H Manufacturing Ltd. | Heat Design, Inc. | Hensley Industries, Inc. | HLA Attachments | Komatsu America Corp. | LaBounty | STANLEY Infrastructure | Tramac Corporation
Invest Northern Ireland
http://www.investni.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Mark Reid
Head of Trade Americas
Invest Northern Ireland
545 Boylston St Fl 3Rd
Boston, MA 02116-3606
(305) 790-5992
mark.reid@investni.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 12/17/2020
Services:
Business Services // Government Economic Development Agency
Thompson Rolec Enterprises LLC
https://www.thompsonaggregate.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Steve Ferris
General Manager
Thompson Rolec Enterprises LLC
PO Box 1911
Lewiston, ME 04241-1911
(207) 784-6273
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 12/18/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
Bell Trucks America, Inc. | Breaker Technology, Inc. | KPI-JCI & Astec Mobile Screens | SANY America, Inc. | Soosan USA, Inc
Global Financial and Leasing Services, LLC
https://www.gfrservices.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Josh Shull
Director of Sales
Global Financial and Leasing Services, LLC
8800 N Gainey Center Dr Ste 270
Scottsdale, AZ 85258-2178
(480) 478-7419
jshull@gfrservices.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 12/18/2020
Services:
Financial/Insurance Services // Alternative Financing Services, Finance/Leasing Services
Secuvant
https://secuvant.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Don Ainslie
Executive Vice President
Secuvant
9067 S 1300 W Ste 305
West Jordan, UT 84088-5582
(855) 732-8826
don.ainslie@secuvant.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 12/18/2020
Services:
Financial/Insurance Services // Risk Management
IT Services // Cybersecurity
Sound Heavy Machinery
https://www.soundheavymachinery.com
Contact Information:
Mr. Mark Bobo
President
Sound Heavy Machinery
PO Box 1623
Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480-9623
(910) 782-2477
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 12/18/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
Anaconda USA Inc | ASV Holdings, Inc. | Kobelco Construction Machinery USA Inc. | RD Olson Manufacturing | XL Specialized Trailers
Show Me Shortline Co.
https://www.showmeshortline.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Chris Finck
Owner
Show Me Shortline Co.
1302 E Rowland Rd
Centralia, MO 65240
(573) 682-5514
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 12/22/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
Schäffer Maschinenfabrik GmbH
Junttan USA Inc
https://www.junttan.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Tim Dutton
VP Sales & Operations
Junttan USA Inc
10253 Stone Creek Dr
Laurel, DE 19956-4700
(302) 515-4454
Member Type: Distributor
Join Date: 12/24/2020
Manufacturers Represented:
Junttan Oy
Construction Credit & Finance Group
https://ccfgcredit.com/
Contact Information:
Mr. Curtis Fort
CEO
Construction Credit & Finance Group
9160 Forum Corporate Pkwy Ste 350
Fort Myers, FL 33905-7808
(727) 520-2165
cfort@ccfgcredit.com
Member Type: Service Provider
Join Date: 12/29/2020
Services:
Financial/Insurance Services // Credit/Collection/Recovery Services, Finance/Leasing Services
Bandit Industries, Inc.
http://www.banditchippers.com
Contact Information:
Ms. Bethany Lenahan
Marketing
Bandit Industries, Inc.
6750 W Millbrook Rd
Remus, MI 49340-9600
(989) 561-6109
blenahan@banditchippers.com
Member Type: Manufacturer
Join Date: 12/29/2020
Products:
Aggregates Equipment // Conveyors, Crushing/Screening Equipment, Trommels
Agriculture Equipment // Mowers
Asphalt/Concrete Equipment // Grinders, Screeners
Attachments // Mulching Heads
Forestry Equipment // Chippers/Grinders, Mowers/Mulchers, Stump Cutters
Landscape Equipment // Mowers
Leave a Reply