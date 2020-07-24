AED’s Newest Members – July 2020!
Perceptive Processing
Contact Information:
Mr. Michael Davis
Principal
Perceptive Processing
9233 Ward Pkwy Ste 394
Kansas City, MO 64114-3395
(866) 615-4970
https://perceptivepro.com/
Joined: 6/26/2020
Business Services: Credit Card Processing, Merchant Services
Lift & Shift Loyalty Inc.
Contact Information:
Mr. Graham Farrell
President
Lift & Shift Loyalty Inc
PO Box 273
West Seneca, NY 14224-0273
(866) 488-8177
https://lift-and-shift.com/
Joined: 7/20/2020
Business Services: Channel Incentive Programs, Customer Reward Programs, Customer Satisfaction, E-Mail Marketing, Employee Incentive Programs
Mellott Company
Contact Information:
Mr. Richard Blake
President
Mellott Company
100 Mellott Dr Ste 100
Warfordsburg, PA 17267-8555
(301) 678-2050
http://www.mellottcompany.com/
Joined: 7/21/2020
Manufacturers Represented: Eagle Crusher, Ecoverse Industries, Metso, Superior Industries
Smith Bros. Contracting Equipment
Contact Information:
Mr. Simon Smith
President
Smith Bros. Contracting Equipment, Inc
5731 N. Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
(561) 689-9880
https://sbequipment.com/
Joined: 7/22/2020
Manufacturers Represented: Avant, Bandit Industries, Bobcat, Doosan Portable Power, Stihl
Stout Conveyors LLC
Contact Information:
Mr. Nick Bardall
Co-Founder & COO
Stout Conveyors, LLC
PO Box 499
Placerville, CO 81430-0499
(216) 570-2788
https://www.stoutconveyors.com/
Joined: 7/23/2020
Products: Aggregates Equipment: Conveyers, Material Handling Equipment: Telescopic Handlers
Brunner & Lay, Inc.
Contact Information:
Mr. Shane Jimison
Marketing Director
Brunner & Lay, Inc.
PO Box 1190
Springdale, AR 72765-1190
(479) 756-0880 (6228)
https://brunnerlay.com/
Joined: 7/29/2020
Products: Aggregates Equipment: Breakers; Asphalt/Concrete Equipment: Cutters; Attachments: Breakers, Drills: Drill Bits, Rock Drills; Mining Equipment: Rock Breakers; Quarrying Equipment: Rock Breakers; Railroad Maintenance: Tampers; Tools: Air Tools, Electric Tools, Hydraulic Tools
