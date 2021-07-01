AED’s Newest Members – June 2021



Mueller Aggregate Processing Solutions LLC

https://maps2020llc.com/

Contact Information:

Donald Mueller

President

Mueller Aggregate Processing Solutions, LLC

4802 Nassau Ave Ne Apt 64

Tacoma, WA 98422-4631

(253) 942-8515

dmueller@maps2020llc.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 6/1/2021

Company Overview:

Mueller Aggregate Processing Solutions LLC, provides consulting services in the areas of design, application, and AggFlow simulation. They specialize in working on plant efficiencies, application issues and plant balance in the aggregate processing industry.

Services:

Business Services – Consultants | Engineering Services



GrinderCrusherScreen Inc.

https://www.grindercrusherscreen.com/

Contact Information:

Rick Cohen

CEO

GrinderCrusherScreen Inc.

1772 Corn Rd Se

Smyrna, GA 30080-3704

(770) 433-2670

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 6/10/2021

Company Overview:

GrinderCrusherScreen Inc. was founded by the same owners of Screen USA Inc., manufacturers of American made portable screening plants and wood grinders. Having been in business since 1973, Screen USA Inc. backs GrinderCrusherScreen Inc. with the experience and knowledge of the recycling industry. They are based out of Smyrna, GA and also have a location in Salem, OR. Territories include the U.S., Canada, and South America.

Manufacturers Represented:

Beyer Machinery | CAMS srl | CZ SCREEN s.r.o | Evortle | Screen USA, Inc.



C2C Resources

http://www.c2cresources.com

Contact Information:

Sven Nelson

CMO

C2C Resources

56 Perimeter Ctr E Ste 100

Atlanta, GA 30346-2214

(866) 341-6316

snelson@c2cresources.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 6/11/2021

Company Overview:

C2C Resources is a global commercial collection agency and provider of merchant services headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. C2C Resources collects commercial debt on behalf of their over 25,000 clients. They work with companies throughout the credit cycle helping them to become more effective with their own in-house collecting through use of C2C’s Profit Maximizer software. C2C Resources is committed to high recovery rates while protecting the reputation and good name of each client throughout the process of debt recovery. C2C Collection Specialists are highly trained offering an average of 18+ years’ experience in the industry. C2C is licensed in every state that requires it, is a member of the International Association of Commercial Collectors.

Services:

Financial/Insurance Services – Credit/Collection/Recovery Services



Zeal Motor Inc.

https://www.fattruck.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Amine Khimjee

Zeal Motor Inc.

90 Blvd De Laeroport

Bromont, QC J2L 1S9

Canada

(450) 204-9919

amine.khimjee@zealmotor.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 6/14/2021

Company Overview:

DEALERS WANTED!!!

Zeal Motor was founded in 2018 on the principle of revolutionizing the world of industrial off-road utility vehicles. Based in Bromont (near Montreal) Quebec, they have been quickly growing with the success of their amphibious, all-terrain, FAT TRUCK ™. This vehicle, powered by a Tier 4 final Caterpillar 4 cylinder engine, has 360 degree visibility, 8 person capacity, and can be outfitted with several accessories including remote control, winches, hitches, air conditioning, roof rack with ladder, 3 point safety belts, back-up cameras and alarms, and roof hatch, along with a custom fit trailer. It is ideal for construction project requiring crews and equipment to be transported into rough, swampy, and harsh environments where standard equipment can’t go.

Products:

Trucking/Hauling – Personal Transport Vehicles | Trailers-Utility | Trucks-Utility



EquipmentFX

https://equipmentfx.com/

Contact Information:

Stephen Smith

President/Owner

EquipmentFX

2202 W 10Th St

Austin, TX 78703-3843

(936) 499-4644

steve@equipmentfx.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 6/15/2021

Company Overview:

EquipmentFX leverages and uses innovative technologies to develop sales, marketing and technology based solutions to help OEM’s, dealers and their sales staff sell more for higher margins. The solutions they design are for the people or companies that would see the value of better online visibility for products and services, improved follow-up and faster inventory turns for higher margins. Their team of senior business leaders and visionaries that contribute their skills and expertise working with Fortune 500 level brands. Their main goal is to create a blended mobile, web and lead generation strategy and program that creates leads and sales.

Services:

Business Services – Accounts Receivable Automation | Advertising Agencies | Consultants | Credit Card Processing | Customer Reward Programs | Customer Satisfaction | Equipment Inspection | Merger & Acquisition Services | Networking Technology | New and Used Equipment Sales | Online Marketplaces | Sales Training/Consulting | SEO and SaaS | Website/SocialMedia/DigitalMarketing

Financial/Insurance Services – Condition Reporting | Merchant Services

IT Services – Business Intelligence | Condition Monitoring | CRM Software | Dealer Management Systems | E-Commerce | Education/Training | Fleet Management | Fleet Management-Tracking/Recovery | GIS/Mapping | GPS Devices | Inventory/Equipment Management | IT Consulting | Predictive Analytics | Rental Software | Telematics



Dakota Iron

https://www.dakotaironequipment.com/

Contact Information:

Jon Snedeker

Owner

Dakota Iron

PO Box 314

Garretson, SD 57030-0314

(605) 929-6362

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 6/16/2021

Company Overview:

OEMs WANTED!!!

Dakota Iron is a new heavy equipment distributor located in Garretson, SD. Jon Snedeker, owner of Dakota Iron, has been a respected leader in the heavy equipment industry for almost 20 years. He understands what it takes to get hard work done and he knows the importance of a dependable piece of equipment.



Intertractor America

http://www.intertractoramerica.com/

Contact Information:

Cassie Mason

Marketing Coordinator

Intertractor America

960 Proctor Dr

Elkhorn, WI 53121-2024

(605) 210-1116

cmason@intertractoramerica.com

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 6/23/2021

Company Overview:

Intertractor America (ITM) is the US subsidiary of Italtractor ITM SpA and is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of undercarriage components and solutions. They provide a wide variety of undercarriage components including: track chains, track rollers, track shoes, sprockets and segments, and idlers and tensioners. They also provide compete undercarriages for excavators and mobile cranes, crusher sideframes, road milling/surface mining/concrete paver sideframes, asphalt paver sideframes, and drilling sideframes.

Products:

Components/Parts – Track Pads | Undercarriage Components



Persolvent

https://www.persolvent.com/

Contact Information:

Ryan Beck

VP Business Development

Persolvent

940 Hastings Ave

St Paul Park, MN 55071-1315

(651) 788-4305

ryan.beck@persolvent.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 6/28/2021

Company Overview:

Persolvent is a leading provider of payment processing solutions dedicated to making life easier through innovation and technology. They help businesses increase ROI on every transaction and education on leveraging credit cards as an alternative to traditional payment methods in a cost effective way.

Services:

Business Services – Credit Card Processing

Financial/Insurance Services – Merchant Services



The Roll On Roll Off Company LLC

https://www.roro.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Guillermo Pichardo

Co-Founder

The Roll On Roll Off Company LLC

7450 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 310

Orlando, FL 32819-5120

(321) 263-6908

guillermo.pichardo@roro.com

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 6/30/2021

Company Overview:

The Roll On Roll Off (RORO) Company was founded in 2018 by Tareq Shrourou, Guillermo Pichardo, and Hunter Henry with a deep knowledge of shipping large freight, a customer-oriented approach to sales, and experience applying technology to solve problems. We look forward to supporting them as they provide heavy equipment shipping services to our AED members to keep equipment moving!

Services: