AED’s Newest Members – May 2021

Laymor

http://www.laymor.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Jim Morgan

National Account Manager

jim.morgan@laymor.com

(512) 663-9847

401 Capacity Dr

Longview, TX 75604-5341

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 5/3/2021

Company Overview:

Laymor sweepers are manufactured in an ISO:9001 facility in Longview, Texas. LayMor offers a wide variety of sweepers for the rental and paving industries, including the Sweepmaster 200, Sweepmaster 300, and Sweepmaster 400. Laymore sweepers known for ease of use, ease of transport, ease of maintenance.

Products:

Cleaning Systems – Sweepers/Ride on

Components/Parts – Rotary Brooms

Environmental/Recycling Equipment – Street Sweepers

Landscape Equipment – Turf Equipment

AUSA US Corp

https://www.ausa.com/en-us/

Contact Information:

Mr. Ignasi Moner

CEO

(917) 328-0770

imoner@ausa.com

9481 Industrial Center Dr, U

Ladson, SC 29456

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 5/4/2021

Company Overview:

AUSA is a global manufacturer of compact, all-terrain industrial vehicles for loading and moving materials. Known for the robustness, reliability and design of its products and with an industrial know-how gained from its 60 years of experience, it is present in 90 countries, across 5 continents, with 500 distributors. Its headquarters are located in Barcelona, with subsidiaries in the UK, France, Germany, the US, Mexico, Brazil and China.

Products:

Earthmoving Equipment – Dumpers

Lifting Equipment – Forklifts

Material Handling Equipment – Forklifts | Telescopic Handlers

Kovaco Electric

https://www.kovacoelectric.com/

Contact Information:

Joe Schinasi

US Sales Manager

joe.schinasi@kovacoelectric.com

(323) 377-9433

Velka Lehota 210, 966 41

82109 Velka Lehota ZI SLOVAKIA

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 5/5/2021

Company Overview:

Kovaco Electric was established in 2020 to bring groundbreaking electric equipment to the global market. As a subsidiary of the Slovakian based Kovaco Company, which has been in operation since 1991, the main focus of Kovaco Electric is to promote it’s revolutionary fully electric machinery product lines, which include the Elise 900 skid steer loader and its smaller counterpart, the MiniZ, as well as numerous eAttatchments which have applications in various industries.

Products:

Attachments – Augers | Blades | Booms | Breakers | Buckets | Drills | Grapples | Hammers | Mulching Heads | Pallet Forks | Pavers | Plows | Quick Releases/Couplers | Shears | Skid Steer Scrapers | Snow Removal | Spreaders | Sweepers | Teeth

Earthmoving Equipment – Loaders-Compact Track | Loaders-Skid-Steer

Work Truck Direct Inc dba WTD Equipment

https://wtdequipment.com/

Contact Information:

Ryan Makris

President

(925) 818-1657

9442 N Whitaker Rd

Portland, OR 97217

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 5/6/2021

Company Overview:

WTD Equipment specializes in supplying arbor equipment such as Bandit chippers & stump grinders, CMC spider lifts, Cast Loaders & Attachments, arbor trucks, and arborist specific climbing gear. They also provide service and repair work on any machine no matter the year make or model serving the Pacific Northwest in Oregon and Washington.

Manufacturers Represented:

All Access Equipment | Avant Tecno USA, Inc. | Bandit Industries, Inc. | The Toro Company

Mel Giffin Inc. dba Bobcat of Ventura & Giffin Rental

https://giffinequipment.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Greg Rickel

President

(805) 233-8080

285 Rutherford St

Goleta, CA 93117-3706

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 5/7/2021

Company Overview:

Mel Giffin, Inc. was incorporated in California on November 17, 1969 and has been providing high quality heavy machinery sales and rental services throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The company is currently certified as a Woman Owned Small Business and a has a National Women’s Business Enterprise Certification from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and it is certified as an eligible Supplier Clearinghouse for the Utility Supplier Diversity Program of the California Public Utilities Commission. In December 2019, they became the Bobcat Dealer for Ventura county.

Manufacturers Represented:

Bobcat

U.S. Municipal

http://www.usmuni.com

Contact Information:

Bob Connell

CEO

(800) 222-1980 (310)

10583 Raystown Rd

Huntingdon, PA 16652-7545

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 5/7/201

Company Overview:

For U.S. Municipal, “serving those who serve the public”​ has meant offering innovative, value-added, quality products, equipment and services to municipalities and contractors in the Mid-Atlantic region for over 50 years. Since 1967, our company has grown and evolved to meet your changing needs. Our mission is to provide you with superior customer service with our knowledgeable and experienced sales professionals. We appreciate your patronage and look forward to serving you in the years to come!

Manufacturers Represented:

Bucher Municipal | Flink | LeeBoy | LeeBoy Rosco | Marathon | Pipehunter | RapidView IBAK | Swaploader | Trackless Vehicles Ltd. | VariTech

ENAR USA LLC

https://www.enar.es/en-gb

Contact Information:

Mateo Barbot

Sales Manager

mabarbot@enar.es

+34 626 240 637

774 GA Highway 11 SW

Monroe, GA 30655

Member Type: Manufacturer

Join Date: 5/10/2021

Company Overview:

ENAR USA LLC is the US subsidiary of ENAR Group based in Zaragoza, Spain. They manufacture a wide range of light construction equipment including concrete vibratos, screens, and compactors.

Products:

Asphalt/Concrete Equipment – Screeds | Vibrators

Compactors – Vibratory Compactors

Alpha & Omega Contract Sales & Consulting Inc.

https://www.alphaomegan2.com/

Contact Information:

Mr. Jackie Johnson

CEO

(432) 934-6556

300 S. Grant St.

Odessa, TX 79761

Member Type: Distributor

Join Date: 5/13/2021

Company Overview:

Alpha and Omega Contract Sales & Consulting Inc. based out of Odessa, TX. They are the leader in compressed nitrogen gas and liquid nitrogen delivery for the region and recently expanded into the equipment rental industry.

Manufacturers Represented:

Wacker Neuson

Signature Worldwide

http://www.signatureworldwide.com

Contact Information:

Mr. Andrew Chapman

VP of Sales and Marketing

andrewchapman@signatureworldwide.com

(800) 398-0518 (2805)

PO Box 3128

Dublin, OH 43016-0061

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 5/21/2021

Company Overview:

Signature Worldwide is a leading provider of on-site and virtual, instructor-led training in customer service/experience, inside/outside sales, and management (coaching) to heavy equipment dealers and manufacturers, as well as rental organizations for heavy equipment and construction tools.

Services:

Business Services – Customer Satisfaction | Employee Testing/Training/Development | Management Training | Sales Training/Consulting

Sentry Financial Corp

https://www.sentryfinancial.com

Contact Information:

Andrew Bebbington

VP Structured Finance

abebbington@sentry.financial

(385) 233-7997

201 S Main St Ste 1400

Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2217

Member Type: Service Provider

Join Date: 5/24/2021

Company Overview:

Sentry Financial is a full service commercial finance company. Sentry focuses on equipment leasing/financing primarily in the telecommunications, healthcare/medical, and clean energy industries, but can provide lease financing for any equipment in any industry. Sentry provides strategic manufacturer/vendor finance programs and services designed and tailored to achieve the manufacturers’ objectives, e.g., increasing sales, closing sales faster, and protecting margins. Sentry’s customers are typically large public and private companies located in the U.S. and abroad. Sentry funds its transactions through a unique combination of internal capital and capital provided by its funding consortium, which consists of large domestic and international institutional sources, and a broad spectrum of community banks throughout the United States. Sentry’s transaction sizes typically range from $500 thousand to $150 million, but Sentry will complete smaller and larger transactions as required to meet the needs of its customers. Sentry has completed over $2.4 billion of transactions to date.

Services: