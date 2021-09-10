630-574-0650
Biden Administration to Issue Employer Vaccination Mandate

September 10, 2021

Yesterday, President Biden  that employers with 100 or more employees will need to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require unvaccinated workers to produce a negative COVID test result on a weekly basis.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement the requirement and detail enforcement. The ETS is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

For now, there’s nothing that businesses need to do. Stay tuned to AED for further updates and be sure to attend our free webinar on Tuesday, September 14 at 2:00 pm CST , where the administration’s latest actions will be discussed.

If you have any questions, please contact AED’s Senior Vice President Daniel B. Fisher at .

