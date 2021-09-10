Biden Administration to Issue Employer Vaccination Mandate

Yesterday, President Biden announced that employers with 100 or more employees will need to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require unvaccinated workers to produce a negative COVID test result on a weekly basis.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement the requirement and detail enforcement. The ETS is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

For now, there’s nothing that businesses need to do. Stay tuned to AED for further updates and be sure to attend our free webinar on Tuesday, September 14 at 2:00 pm CST “This Will Only Hurt for a Second: Implementing a Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Plan”, where the administration’s latest actions will be discussed.

If you have any questions, please contact AED’s Senior Vice President Daniel B. Fisher at dfisher@aednet.org.