The Journey of a Certified AED Foundation Technician is now Live!

The AED Foundation is excited to share a brand new video with AED members that showcases the opportunity and support that AEDF brings to the industry! The video, The Journey of a Certified AED Foundation Technician, follows a pair of students from a young age through well into their industry careers to demonstrate the Foundation’s services at all stages of a journey through the industry. Find the video here!

AEDF is proud to offer resources to aspiring technicians and industry professionals alike. This video kicks off by showing children who possess an interest in industry-related toys and hobbies. When these students enter junior high, they take the Foundation’s Construction Career Aptitude Test to see if their general knowledge and skills on topics like math, basic electrical and measurement align with a potential career in the industry. This new resource is free to students and designed to help them begin to build career goals.

After partaking in the Construction Career Aptitude Test, the next resources in line that the Foundation offers are at the high school level, students can participate in one of the Foundation’s recognized high school programs to prepare themselves for an industry career. AEDF’s new stackable credentials program offers additional online learning that can be completed from anywhere. Upon completion, the credentials help students stand out amongst the crowd. To finish their recognized program, students must complete the High School Certification Test to graduate from a recognized program.

AEDF’s resources that are shown beyond high school start with the Certified Technician Program. The students complete this two-year program at one of the Foundation’s accredited college programs. To graduate from the program, the students pass the Certified Technician Test. Certified Technicians are taught the six core competencies and can potentially earn over $100k per year after five years in the workforce.

Suppose a tech is looking to gain additional credentials. In that case, the Foundation’s Certified Manager Program can help them to receive the training to feel confident in taking the next step in their career. One of the students in the video is shown completing this program and becoming a branch manager. Certified Manager Programs are designed to focus on various topics, allowing one to choose the program that works best for their needs. Programs consist of self-study courses, which can be completed entirely online at your own pace.

Any questions about the resources that the Foundation has to offer can be directed to AEDF’s technical program manager, Linley Thompson, at lthompson@aednet.org.